Funeral of Irish student Andrew O’Donnell, who died in Greece, told he could ‘brighten the darkest of days’

Funeral of Andrew O’Donnell (18) was held in Dublin today. The former student of St Michael's College, died when on holiday on the Greek Island of Ios.

One of the two Irish teenagers who died on a recent post-Leaving Cert holiday to Greece, Andrew O’Donnell, was remembered as someone who had “a kind heart” at his funeral Mass.

Andrew (18) had a sense of humour that could “brighten the darkest of days”, Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll told the congregation on Wednesday morning. “His untimely passing has left all of us shocked and saddened,” he said.

Friends of Andrew brought up symbols from his life to the altar: football jerseys and sporting medals, a Kanye West vinyl record and a dog lead to symbolise his love for his two golden retrievers, Marnie and Maisie. The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, south Dublin, was full for the service.

Fr Paddy Moran, chaplain at St Michael’s College, said a simple fall had led to a “promising future” being “cruelly taken” from Andrew. “We are here for the saddest of reasons, to say goodbye to a beloved son, a beloved older brother,” the priest told mourners.

Andrew, who had a huge passion for sport and was a Liverpool FC and Irish rugby fan, was someone whose face “lit up” when talking about his dogs.

He had applied to study in several universities in the UK in the coming year.

The young man was an “absolute gem of a human being,” the priest said.

Speaking at the Mass, his mother Bebhinn described Andrew as “the most beautiful, funny, mischievous” boy.

“You had so much love to give and you gave it in buckets,” she said.

She read out a letter to her son, ending with the words, “Sleep well, we love you, we miss you. But I will see you again one day. Goodnight, my beautiful boy, we are truly heartbroken. Lots of love, Mum”.

His father Gavin said he “couldn’t be prouder” of the man his son had become.

“Goodbye Andrew, my beautiful boy,” he said.

Andrew and his classmate at St Michael’s College, Max Wall, had just completed his Leaving Cert at the Ballsbridge secondary school and died in separate incidents while in Ios, Greece at the start of this month. They were part of a group of more than 80 students from the school who travelled to the island following their exams. The teenager was from the Sandymount/Ringsend area of Dublin.

Members of the sixth year class of St Michael’s College and other friends filtered into the church for the second time this week, following the funeral Mass of Max on Monday.

Andrew O’Donnell is believed to have fallen on a rocky hill on the outskirts of the island’s main town of Hora after he became separated from a friend while walking home after a night out. His body was discovered the following day. Just hours later, Max Wall collapsed near the island’s port and was later pronounced dead.

Initial postmortems conducted by Greek authorities indicated that Andrew O’Donnell died from head injuries related to his fall and that Max Wall’s death was linked to a heart problem.

Andrew and his family were highly involved in the Old Belvedere Rugby Club, and Andrew and his brother Rory both played with the mini players.