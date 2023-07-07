Man (70s) dies in crash between car and lorry in Co Roscommon

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man has died following a fatal collision between a car and a lorry at around 4pm in Co Roscommon.

The crash occurred on the N5 at Ballinagar, Co Roscommon, and driver of the car, a man in his late 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for assessment.

The N5 at Ballinagar is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and traffic diversions are expected to be lifted by morning.

READ MORE

Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) at the time of the collision are asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda station on 094 962 1630, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.