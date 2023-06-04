Marathon Day: ‘It’s very, very, hot out there’- Runners take to the streets of Dublin and Cork

‘It’s very hot’

A reminder for everyone today across Ireland to take care in the hot weather today.

The temperature is currently at 20 degrees in Cork and 17 degrees in Dublin city, according to Met Éireann.

We have expert tips on how to how to avoid sunburn, food poisoning, skin rashes and other summer ailments during the warmer days.

You can check out the forecast for your area here.

‘This is the world’s largest race for women’

Conor Capplis reporting from Dublin

David O’Leary, race director and general manager, was out and about early to oversee the huge logistical undertaking across the capital.

“This is the world’s largest race for women, it’s in its 41st year, over a million individual women have taken part over the years and nearly a quarter of a billion euro has been raised for charities and causes throughout the country,” he said.

“It’s almost impossible to assess what is the secret sauce behind this event. It’s just a magical day. I think it’s part of our culture and long may it continue.

“I’m already planning next year’s event and have been for two months. We have a core team of 10 people who work in the office year round and that grows to nearly 800 people today.”

Last year, organisers got a hefty bill from the gardaí of €21,000 for policing the race in 2022. Has this been smoothed off this year? “Oh yea, we get a fantastic service from An Garda Síochána and we have a fee agreed with them”

“I hope everybody has a great day, enjoys the sun and gets their personal target, whether that’s raising money for their charity or cause, or meeting up with friends and family. Whatever it is I hope their day is a success.”

‘It was very, very, hot out there’

Lizzy Lee from Leevale AC who won the womens inaugural 10km at the 2023 Cork City Marathon. Photograph: Darragh Kane

Barry Roche reporting from Cork

Irish Olympian Lizzie Lee has just added to her hat-trick of Cork City titles – already a winner of the full, half and relay marathons in Cork, she now can count the 10km title among her achievements.

Leevale runner Lee came home first in the Ladies 10km in 35.15, almost a full minute ahead of Keeley Tideswell of Clonmel AC who came home in 36.11 and Dee Grady of Ennis Track AC in 36.48.

“It was very, very, hot out there, so I just focused on the win, I’ve won the marathon, the inaugural half marathon and the relay marathon so it’s great to add the 10km to the list,” Lee said.

“Every runner in Cork runs the Cork City Marathon – you don’t ask ‘Are you running on Sunday?’, you ask ‘What are you doing on Sunday’ because everyone is doing the full or the half or the 10km.

“There’s a fantastic atmosphere here and what was wonderful was as we were passing the other runners coming back in by the brewery, they started shouting my name, which was brilliant.

“And then when we were coming down along the quays to see thousands of runners heading out on the other quays was fantastic – it’s a great event and it’s really well marshalled from start to finish,”

Competitors at the start line of the inaugural 10k of the 2023 Cork City Marathon. Photograph: Darragh Kane

VHI Women’s Mini Marathon 2023: Everything you need to know

Conor Cappliss has all the details on start times, course route, traffic restrictions and more

The largest women’s race of its kind in the world is back on the streets of Dublin today. The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon is taking over streets across Dublin 2 and 4, with organisers expecting more than 20,000 participants this year.

With that many women running a 10km-route across the city, there will be road closures. So whether you’re racing yourself, supporting a friend or trying to avoid the sheer chaos of it all, we have all you need to know here.

Cork City Marathon course route 2023

Winner of the event’s 10km race

Barry Roche reporting from Cork

It was a first all round for 10km winner – Denis Hegarty from Watergrasshill AC – the first time he ever ran the Cork City Marathon and the first time he ran a 10km and he came up trumps.

Hegarty (26) came home in 32.12 (32 minutes 13 secs) ahead of Brian O’Kelly of Crusaders AC in 32.38 in second and Tony Forristal of east Cork AC who came home in 32.45.

Hegarty said: “To be fair a lot of the route was fairly sheltered so the temperature wasn’t too bad – after 5km, you’re in around the city so there was good shade and you were sheltered.”

“It was a fantastic race – there was support everywhere and there were marshalls and water stations everywhere – it’s the first one I’ve done but it’s a fantastic race and I’ll definitely be back next year.

“I’ve only been running seriously for about two years but 10km is a strange distance – it’s not a distance I run too often,” Hegarty said as he waited for his girlfriend, Sarah O’Halloran to finish.

Our 2023 10k winner Denis Hegarty of Watergrasshill AC with a time of 32:12 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KctugzbvFk — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 4, 2023

And we’re off!

Barry Roche reporting from Cork

Close to 5,000 runners set off at 8.45am on the 10km section of the Cork City Marathon – it took eight minutes for all the 10km runners to clear the start line on Patrick Street in Cork city centre.

Many of the 10km participants were running to raise funds for charities such as The Irish Sepsis Foundation, Cork Cancer Care Society, We Are Fighting Blindness, and the Parkinsons Association.

This year also sees the greatest number of Sanctuary Runners participating in the event – more than 600 drawn from 43 different nations – and many were taking part in the 10km event.

Many of the Sanctuary Runners are living in Direct Provision facilities in Cork city while others have come from Direct Provision Centres in Fermoy and Mallow to participate in the event.

It was 14 degrees when the 10km competitors headed off but temperatures are predicted to hit 19 degrees later in the morning with organisers urging participants to make sure they stay hydrated.

Some 4,000 are doing the half marathon while almost 2,500 are doing the full marathon along a route which sees runners circle the city and cross the two channels of the river Lee several times.

The route will bring runners from the city centre out to Blackpool on the city’s northside and back down the quays north of the river before crossing to the city’s southside via the Jack Lynch Tunnel.

The route will see runners head through Mahon and Blackrock and up the Marina by Pairc Ui Chaoimh before crossing up to Turners Cross and Ballyphehane and out the Model Farm Road.

The home stretch will see runners come in along the Carrigrohane Straight and on to the North Main Street before finishing up on Patrick Street with the first runners expected home around 10.45am.

In Cork, more than12,000 runners are taking part in total- 2,500 doing full marathon, more than 4,000 doing half marathon and about 5,000 doing 10km

Off they go! The 2023 #CorkCityMarathon has began 🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Png9zt8h4U — Cork City Marathon (@TheCorkMarathon) June 4, 2023

Good morning. Thousands of people are hitting the roads today in the scorching heat to take part in the The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in Dublin and Cork City Marathon.

We will have all the latest action from the events during the day. Our reporters Barry Roche and Conor Capplis will be sending updates from the runs.

Organisers expect 20,000 participants in Dublin and 12,000 in Cork.

If you’d like to get in touch, send your photos or let us know how you found the run, you can contact me, Rachel Flaherty, at rflaherty@irishtimes.com or on Twitter @rachelfl

Corkonians have had an early start with the full marathon runners kicking off at 8.15am. Dublin runners will begin from midday 11.30am.