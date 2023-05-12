Rory Gallagher steps back from Derry manager role

Derry football manager Rory Gallagher has announced he is stepping back from the role.

“I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect. This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority,” he said on Friday evening.

Earlier this week, allegations of domestic abuse were made against Mr Gallagher by his former wife Nicola Gallagher.

They were previously investigated by police in Northern Ireland and a decision was made not to prosecute.

READ MORE

Prosecutors decided there was “insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction”, the North’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said on Thursday.

A statement on behalf of Derry GAA on Friday said: “Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role of Derry senior football manager” ahead of Sunday’s Ulster final against Armagh in Clones.