Irishman Bernard Phelan released from prison, Iranian embassy says

Tipperary man Bernard Phelan had been detained in Iran since last October

Irishman Bernard Phelan, who had been detained in Iran since last October, has been released from prison, according to the Iranian embassy in Ireland.

Mr Phelan (64), originally from Co Tipperary, was arrested a number of months ago during protests against the Iranian regime. His family said he had been sentenced to serve 6½ years in prison in the Middle Eastern country.

Mr Phelan, who lives in France, works for an Iranian tour operator and was travelling on a French passport at the time of his arrest.

His family has campaigned for his release in recent months, highlighting major concerns about his deteriorating mental and physical health, as well as the conditions he has been held in.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, the Iranian embassy in Dublin said “constructive diplomatic engagement” between Ireland and Iran had resulted in the “pardoning and releasing” of Mr Phelan. The embassy said he had been released “on consular and humanitarian grounds”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs could not immediately confirm Mr Phelan’s release when contacted on Friday. Members of Mr Phelan’s family were also not immediately available for comment.

Irish diplomats, along with their French counterparts, had been working to secure Mr Phelan’s release on health grounds. Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin previously told the Dáil he had spoken with his Iranian counterpart about the case.

Mr Phelan has significant heart issues and his family previously expressed serious concern for his health after he attempted to go on hunger strike in protest against his detention.

His family said he was detained by Iranian authorities while on a research trip in the city of Mashhad, where he was bundled into a car by masked men and taken to prison.