‘Momentous’ assembly on illegal drugs under way in Dublin

The “most extensive, engaged discussion on the issue of drug use that has ever been held in the history of the State,” has got under way in the Grand Hotel in Malahide with the inaugural meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs Use.

The chairman Paul Reid told the 99 members of the assembly that they were taking part in a “momentous discussion” and “part of something that has the potential to be really very significant”.

Over two days this weekend and at subsequent gatherings up to the end of October, the assembly will hear from a wide range of national and international speakers on the various and complex issues surrounding drugs use and drugs policy.

The assembly was established following a resolution of the Dáil in February has been asked to consider the legislative, policy, and operational changes the State could make to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs on individuals, families, communities and wider society and to report to the Houses of the Oireachtas this year.

“Ultimately, we are being asked to look at ways and come back with recommendations that can reduce the harm caused by illicit drug use here in Ireland,” Mr Reid, the former head of the HSE told delegates.

He noted that they would see and hear public discussions about the issue across multiple media channels in the months ahead and said that while he welcomed the national debate he stressed that “the only people who make decisions that come out of this assembly are yourselves, you are the people who draft recommendations, you are the people who will vote on recommendations.”

He said he anticipated that the assembly members would “learn a lot as we go through each assembly meeting [and would] form your views as you go along. You may change your views as you go along. But you will certainly be informed throughout the process. And it does reflect what’s happening in society overall. But this is a safe process for deliberation.”

In a video address to the assembly, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar noted that “far too many people are grappling with drug dependency or drug addiction. Far too many families have lost loved ones due to an overdose. Far too many communities have been living in fear of those who supplied drugs in towns and villages across our country.”

He said the State had to “find better ways to deal with the problems arising from the use of illegal drugs”.

He told the delegates that they would hear about the lived experiences of individuals and other countries “Please inquire about the experiences of legalisation and decriminalisation in places like the United States, the Netherlands, Portugal and elsewhere [and ask], has it really made things better or worse or has it made a difference at all. Whatever happens, don’t just believe whatever you’re told, be sure to ask questions, and interrogate the answers.”

He said citizens’ assemblies served to enhance Ireland’s democratic system and noted that previous assemblies have “proven their worth in finding solutions to difficult issues for marriage equality, and the Eighth Amendment to climate action and gender equality. And I expect this assembly will be no different.”