Citizens’ Assembly on drug use to be established after Cabinet approval

A new Citizens’ Assembly on drugs use will be established following approval by the Cabinet on Tuesday.

It is expected that the assembly will begin its work in April and will conclude by the end of this year.

The assembly will be tasked with considering a number of questions such as what changes to the law might be needed, what the State can do to reduce the impact of illegal drugs, and what policies should be changed.

Government Chief Whip and Minister of State for the national drugs policy Hildegarde Naughton said the assembly will consist of 99 members of the general public and an independent chair.

She said the group will be asked to examine the range of issues around illicit drugs use in Ireland. “Very importantly, they will be asked to take into consideration the lived experience of people impacted by drugs use, as well as their families and communities, and to look at international best practice.”

“Drug use affects all members of society, whether directly or through families and communities, and it imposes significant health and financial costs. Involving citizens in decision-making on drugs policy is therefore appropriate.”

The Minister also said that she has initiated a consultation with young people through Comhairle na nÓg and youth drug projects in disadvantaged areas, and this will be presented to the assembly for its consideration.

“I expect we will also see an international component to the Citizens’ Assembly, to allow for an exchange of good practice with the British-Irish Council work sector on drugs, which Ireland chairs, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, and EU member states.”

Ms Naughten will bring forward a motion to the Dáil and Seanad Éireann next week to formally establish the assembly.

The Green Party welcomed the establishment of the assembly, saying they fought to secure it in the 2020 programme for Government.

The Green Party’s 2020 manifesto called for a shift to health-led drug policy, including drug law reform, allowing cannabis prescription, and various measures to decriminalise personal possession.

Green Party health spokesperson, Neasa Hourigan TD said the new Citizens’ Assembly is a “major step forward for drug policy in Ireland.”

“We need an evidence-based drug policy that comes from a position of harm reduction. Thousands of people in addiction are treated as the enemy, rather than someone in need of help.

“The consequences of our approach to drugs affect all parts of our society, undermining our health and justice systems, driving homelessness, and supporting organised crime and antisocial behaviour.”

“Once we know the assembly’s conclusions, the Government must act to protect people in addiction.”