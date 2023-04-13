Ireland

Pedestrian (75) killed in collision with van in west Cork

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to crash in Union Hall on Thursday morning

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a road collision which claimed the life of a 75-year-old pedestrian. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Barry Roche
Thu Apr 13 2023 - 17:14

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a road collision which claimed the life of a 75-year-old pedestrian who was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a van in west Cork.

The man, who hasn’t been named until all next of kin are notified but is from Myross near Leap, was fatally injured when he was involved in a collision with a van on Main St in Union Hall.

The collision happened at around 8.30am on Thursday and the man, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he later passed away.

Gardaí have closed the road and put diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator to examine the scene while a PSV inspector examined the van involved in the crash.

Gardaí spoke to the driver of the van who was uninjured but shocked by the incident and they have also taken witness statement from others who were in the area at the time of the collision.

However, they have appealed to anyone else who was in the area, in particularly other road users who may have dash cam footage to contact them at Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570.

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times

Garda SíochánaCorkAn Garda Síochána
