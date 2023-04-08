Defence Forces members ‘practically defamed’ by abuse report, says representative group

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers took issue with what it said was the 'generalised language' of the report. Photograph: Alan Betson

Defence Forces members have been “practically defamed” by the hard-hitting report detailing widespread sexual abuse and bulling within the military, the officers’ representative group has said.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco) said it does not doubt the accounts of Defence Forces members who have alleged abuse and that it is clear significant reform is need. But it told officers it “cannot simply allow all members to be tarred with the same brush” in the wake of the report from the Independent Review Group (IRG).

Raco took issue with what it said was the “generalised language” of the report which it said caused particular offence to the many members who do their job to the best of their ability.

In an internal email signed by “the Raco Team” and seen by The Irish Times, the association said “language relating to the alleged common traits and characteristics of officers in particular, are presented as established fact, and this has been a source of great concern and frustration to our members, who have contacted us in large numbers”.

In particular, it took issue with sections of the report which used generalised language to state “certain senior or commanding officers considered themselves elite and not accountable to anyone” and that “unacceptable behaviour” ranging from verbal abuse up to rape and serious physical assault “is covered up”.

Raco noted that Defence Forces leadership had access to the IRG report at least a week before publication. It said it dearly hopes these “unfair generalisations” were challenged by military leadership.

“Unfortunately, if they were, they have been ignored and the vast majority of good people serving in the Defence Forces have been practically ‘defamed’ (albeit in general terms),” Raco said.

The IRG review, which was led by retired High Court judge Bronagh O’Hanlon, was established on foot of allegations by a group of female veterans, known as the Women of Honour, of bullying, discrimination and sexual abuse in the Defence Forces.

It concluded the Defence Forces is not a safe working environment for men or women and that, in particular, women are “barely tolerated” in the organisation.

In its email, Raco repeatedly stressed it is not questioning or doubting “the lived experiences of the women and men who came forward to the IRG – indeed we commend their bravery and honesty”.

Since the publication of the report, the Defence Forces has been subject to “scathing” criticism, “much of it warranted”, Raco said.

“There can be no doubt: there are elements of the organisational culture within the DF that do not reflect modern day acceptable norms ...”

It also welcomed the report’s recommendations, including a statutory inquiry into abuse allegations and a much strengthened oversight regime.

It noted the IRG report makes occasional reference to the fact that the individual allegations it describes have not been established as fact. The report also contains “crumbs” of acknowledgment that most personnel are not guilty of inappropriate behaviour, the association conceded.

However the “general narrative” portrays instances of sexual abuse as “endemic and systemic” and this has been accepted without challenge by the General Staff, the Government, Minister for Defence Micheál Martin and the Department of Defence, Raco said.

The impression given by the report that all officers are culpable in inappropriate behaviour is “hard to stomach” for members, it said.

“The sins of some have tarnished the reputation of the many, many good people of all ranks in the organisation in the eyes of the public. The organisation has been judged already, and this does not seem fair.”

It added that the statutory inquiry recommended by the report and accepted by Government “will hopefully get to the truth of the matter, and we must all move on together to ensure that this entire difficult experience improves the organisation, or else it will destroy it”.