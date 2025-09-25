Jim Gavin ‘didn’t see’ bullying or sexism during Defence Forces career

Fianna Fáil presidential election candidate Jim Gavin has said he did not see bullying or sexism during his military career but he praised the Women of Honour group for highlighting abuse in the Defence Forces.

A tribunal was established following allegations of widespread abuse and misconduct made by the group.

Mr Gavin, a former Defence Forces member and Dublin GAA manager, visited Blackrock and Dalkey in south Co Dublin on Thursday to canvass voters.

During a press conference, he said the Women of Honour had “done the State some service by stepping forward” and that “we need to learn from what happened”.

He said that during his time in the military he served “with pride” and “to the highest standards” and he “set a very high standard for those people who I led and who I followed”.

“I had a really positive experience in Óglaigh na hÉireann,” he said. “It gave me great opportunities. It shaped the person who I am.”

Pressed on whether he has seen examples of bullying or sexism during his time in the organisation, Mr Gavin replied: “I didn’t see any of that.”

He added: “That’s not everyone’s experience and I understand that. I championed those who have put their name forward and I think they’ve done the State a great service.”

The former Air Corps member said he was “very proud” of what the Women of Honour did in stepping forward and that he was fully behind them and “really keen to see what comes out of this inquiry”.

[ Presidential candidate Jim Gavin says online claims about him are ‘obvious lies’Opens in new window ]

Mr Gavin, who is on leave from his role as chief operations officer of the Irish Aviation Authority for the duration of the campaign, was also asked if he was satisfied about a secret arrangement dating back to the Cold War era that allowed the UK to police the State’s airspace.

“You mentioned that word secret so obviously one can’t comment on that,” he said, adding that “these are matters between the Irish Government and any other particular state”.

Mr Gavin said he welcomed planned Government’s investment in the Defence Forces arising from proposals from the Commission on the Defence Forces.

Separately, asked whether he felt people need help with the cost of living with the budget approaching, Mr Gavin said: “I think cost of living, housing, homelessness, these are challenges of our time and our Government will be defined by them.

“The Taoiseach and the leaders in Government have said that there is more work to do, and I accept that.

“And as president, though you are non-political, I will, without fear, nor favour, highlight issues that are important to Irish people and represent them to the best of my ability.”

[ Presidential election: Meet the three hopefuls who will be on the ballot paper next monthOpens in new window ]