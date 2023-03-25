Subzero temperatures return on Sunday with frost warning for gardeners

Budding plants could be at risk from the returning cold weather. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Gardeners have been warned of subzero temperatures forecast for Sunday night.

According to Met Éireann a sudden drop in temperatures will take place on Sunday after “a fairly decent Saturday”.

Met Éireann meteorologist Aoife Kealy said the outlook for the coming week was for a series of Atlantic weather fronts bringing rain showers and blustery conditions typical for this time of year.

But she said gardeners should be wary of temperatures of zero to minus three degrees which are likely to see frost in some places and could cause damage to budding plants late on Sunday.

READ MORE

The detailed forecast is for outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading over the island with the exception of the northeast on Saturday night. It is expected to be a rather cool night with lows of two to six degrees.

Showers are expected to clear by Sunday night with long clear and dry spells developing. Winds will fall and temperatures will drop below freezing, ranging from minus one to minus three degrees. Frost and icy patches are expected overnight in central and northern areas but conditions are expected to stay a bit milder over Munster with temperatures staying just above freezing.

Monday will feature a mostly clear and dry start but cloud will build later in the morning with a few showers for southern areas. Staying largely dry elsewhere with light winds. Highest temperatures of eight to 10 degrees,

Monday night is expected to be clear and in most areas during the evening but cloud is likely to build from the west in advance of a band of rain which will move over western counties overnight.

Winds will increase to a more moderate southerly, with overnight lows of four to eight degrees. Wednesday is forecast to be another wet day with scattered blustery showers or longer spells of rain, staying mild with highs of 13 to 16 degrees and moderate southwesterly winds.

The outlook for the remainder of the week is for wet and blustery conditions “typical of this time of the year”, according to Ms Kealy.