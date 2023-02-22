Dublin Airport disruption: Ryan rejects criticism over response to drone incidents

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has denied accusations by Ryanair that he is “asleep at the wheel” when it comes to drone disruption at Dublin Airport.

Flights were disrupted for half an hour at the airport on Tuesday following further drone activity in the area. It is the latest such incident of the small, remote control aircraft being spotted in the skies surrounding the airport and disrupting aircraft schedules.

In an interview with Newstalk, Mr Ryan – Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport – spoke of his intention to meet airport operator DAA on Wednesday to discuss the disruption. He said his department is doing everything in its power to find a remedy to the situation at Dublin Airport.

“We are doing everything we can including a further meeting this morning with Dublin Airport Authority. There was an incident yesterday. As I understand it there are a number of arrests coming,” Mr Ryan said.

“This is a really serious issue. It is actually an issue that threatens people’s lives because if you had an incident where a drone, let’s say, went into an engine, that could bring down a plane. So it is deadly serious.

“We are looking at every option. It is often a military and a Department of Justice issue rather than our own department but we are supportive and within Government looking at every different option,” the Minister added.

“There aren’t foolproof mechanisms. It does require the airport and the Garda authorities and if necessary backed up by the Department of Defence. But my understanding, and we have looked at this in real detail, is that there isn’t a cast-iron mechanism where you can completely eradicate the problem.”

Mr Ryan said that individuals who are found guilty of such crimes should receive lengthy prison sentences.

“The most important one is that we do police it to the maximum, and that in my mind any incidences where people are found guilty that there is a strong sentence because this is a serious crime.”

Following the latest drone disruption this week, a Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement: “It is unacceptable that more Ryanair flights and hundreds of passengers have again suffered disruptions and delays as Dublin Airport closed for a fifth time in four weeks due to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s failure to take any action to prevent drone disruptions at Dublin Airport.”

The repeated incidents of drone activity at Dublin Airport are “very concerning”, Aer Lingus said in a statement.