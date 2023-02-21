Drone activity leads to flight disruption at Dublin Airport on Tuesday evening

File photograph of a 'No Drone Zone' sign on the perimiter fence at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Flights were disrupted for half an hour at Dublin Airport on Tuesday following further drone activity in the area.

Just before 9pm, DAA which manages the airport, tweeted that “Due to illegal drone activity in the vicinity of Dublin Airport, all flight operations are currently suspended. Further updates will follow.”

Immediately after the incident, airport management called for the State to consider counter-drone technology to target and down drones that pose a threat to the safety of aircraft and passengers.

It is the latest such incident of the small, remote control aircraft being spotted in the skies surrounding the airport and disrupting aircraft schedules.

READ MORE

Flights resumed after a 30 minute suspension on Tuesday.

North side

The disruption lasted from exactly 8.22pm to 8.52pm. The drone, or small unmanned aircraft that poses a considerable threat to aircraft engines, was first spotted on the north side of the airport campus.

A spokesman for DAA said the incident did not result in any flight diversions from the airport, although some aircraft were forced into so-called go-arounds, where they circle the airspace until it is declared safe to approach.

An unknown number of flights were grounded in the UK, but it remains too early to ascertain any potential knock-on effects to schedules. It was not immediately clear if the drone disappeared or if anyone was apprehended.

In a statement shortly after the incident, DAA management officially confirmed the suspension of fights, citing “safety protocols due to a confirmed drone sighting”.

“An Garda Siochana was immediately advised. There were no flight diversions,” it said, and reminded drone users of the illegality of flying within 5 kilometres of an Irish airport.

“Severe punishments must follow for anyone found guilty and the State must consider counter drone technology for use by the Department of Defence to take down drones that threaten passengers and aircraft activity in such a reckless manner.”

A Ryanair spokesperson said in a statement: “It is unacceptable that more Ryanair flights and hundreds of passengers have again suffered disruptions and delays as Dublin Airport closed for a fifth time in four weeks due to Transport Minister Eamon Ryan’s failure to take any action to prevent drone disruptions at Dublin Airport”.

The statement called on Minister Ryan to explain why other EU airports have “effective drone prevention measures in place but Dublin keeps being disrupted”.