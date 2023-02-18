Police attend security alert in Derry after suspicious device discovered

The incident on the Corrody Road follows a report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park region at about 9.35pm on Friday evening. Photograph: Paul Mcerlane

Police are at the scene of a security alert in Derry, Northern Ireland, following the discovery of a suspicious device this morning.

The incident on the Corrody Road follows a report of an attempted hijacking in the Hollymount Park region at about 9.35pm on Friday evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Detective Chief Inspector Logue said: “Police received a report that a delivery driver had been approached by three masked men who tried to hijack his car.

“The masked men were armed with what is believed to be knives and a firearm. The suspects ran off in the direction of Corrody Road where the suspect device was located close to a sportsground.

“The impact to the delivery driver and wider community is plain to see, with a large-scale community safety operation and investigation now in place and ongoing.”

Detective Chief Inspector Logue said an investigation was under way. Anyone who was in the area that noticed any suspicious activity has been asked to contact the PSNI by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 1988 17/02/23.

“We are also appealing to anyone with dashcam footage which can assist to dial 101,” Detective Chief Inspector Logue added.