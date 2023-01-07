Michael Flatley expresses disappointment over Irish dancing scandal

Last summer, the Irish Dancing Commission was informed of allegations that at least 12 Irish dancing teachers in Ireland and overseas were involved in the 'fixing' of competitions Photograph: Carolyn Ann Ryan

Riverdance and Lord of the Dance star Michael Flatley has expressed disappointment at the scandal that emerged in Irish dancing circles, both in Ireland and internationally, last year.

Last summer, the Irish Dancing Commission, or An Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha, was informed of allegations that at least 12 Irish dancing teachers in Ireland and overseas were involved in the “fixing” of competitions. This involved promises to award higher marks to competitors at Irish dancing events run by the commission in Ireland, the UK and the US.

Last month, The Irish Times reported on records filed in the High Court that revealed exchanges of text messages showing efforts by Irish dancing instructors to secure high scores for their students from fellow teachers, including the offer of sexual acts in one exchange between two male teachers.

In an interview with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1, Mr Flatley said he was sorely disappointed at the “disgraceful” turn of events.

“I am disappointed. I think that it is obviously, in my opinion, disgraceful to take advantage of the innocence of a child.

“I won’t say any more than that, but also may I just say as well that the Irish dance commission has done a remarkable job in keeping that art form alive.

“There are a lot of great, great people associated with that organisation and I take my hat off to them.”

The 64-year-old retired dancer also announced his plans for a new freestyle competition at the world championships this year in Montreal.

“Hopefully that will bring back more focus and just help them a little bit to shine a positive light on it because Irish dancing needs to go forward, we don’t need to go backward.

“We need to go forward and we need to look after those young people and give them their fair shake.”

Mr Flatley, who primarily lives in Monte Carlo, also said he had spent an enjoyable Christmas at his home in Fermoy, Co Cork.