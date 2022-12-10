Snow warning issued for Ireland’s east as 50 Dublin Airport flights are cancelled

The status yellow snow warning for Cos Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow will see snow showers on Saturday night leading to accumulations in places, most substantial over high ground, Met Éireann said. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Met Éireann has issued a snow warning for the east of Ireland, and forecasts wintry showers across the entire country, as the cold snap continues to cause disruption to flights and to create hazardous conditions on the roads.

The status yellow snow warning for Cos Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow will see snow showers on Saturday night leading to accumulations in places, most substantial over high ground, Met Éireann said. The warning is in place from 11pm Saturday to 12pm Sunday.

It comes as Dublin Airport operators DAA confirmed that airlines had to cancel 23 outbound flights and 27 inbound flights on Saturday due to the weather conditions.

DAA said “all is working well” on Saturday morning but, as a knock-on from issues faced by airlines on Friday, a number of flights have been cancelled.

DAA said passengers were advised to check with their airline for the latest information regarding their flight. On Friday, a total of 143 flights were cancelled.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager of DAA, said all surfaces at Dublin Airport including runways, aprons, stands, roads and walkways were pre-emptively treated through the night and “are fully open and operational again today as they were for the entire day on Friday”.

“DAA’s teams were on hand in the terminals during the night to help passengers seeking to rebook their cancelled journeys from Friday, providing water etc to those waiting at airline desks,” he said.

Met Éireann has said the weather is likely to remain “bitterly cold” for another week. A status orange low temperature/ice warning has been issued for Ireland as a whole from 5pm on Sunday until 12pm on Monday.

A severe frost and further icy stretches will set in on Sunday night, accompanied by patches of freezing fog, Met Éireann said. Temperatures likely to fall below -5 degrees in many areas.

Michelle Dillon, meteorologist with Met Éireann, said temperatures dropped to -6.4 degrees in Moore Park, Co Cork and -6.3 in Athenry, Co Galway on Friday night.

Ms Dillon said the weather will stay “bitterly cold” for another week and that Dublin is likely to see more wintry showers due to winds coming in off the Irish Sea.

Attempts were continuing in Co Clare on Saturday to find alternative accommodation for around 100 international protection applicants living in tents at a Direct Provision centre. Outreach workers in contact with residents at the Knockalisheen Direct Provision Centre said a sense of “hopelessness” was beginning to set in after a third night of sub-zero temperatures, though a small number were moved to alternative accommodation on Friday.

Ms Dillon said there were “a variety of wintry hazards” currently affecting the country, including frost, ice and some showers of snow.

It is expected highest temperatures on Saturday will be between one to five degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Fallow deer rest on the snow and ice covered grass in Dublin's Phoenix park on Friday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Saturday night will be mainly dry, but very cold with widespread severe frost and with ice on roads and paths. There will be patches of freezing fog in many areas also.

Sunday will be another very cold day with temperatures of just 0-3 degrees. Frost and fog may linger in some places all day. It will be mainly dry with some sunshine. However, some further wintry showers will affect eastern coastal counties.

Monday will continue very cold with temperatures staying below freezing in many areas. Frost, ice and fog will persist throughout the day. Many areas will be dry with wintry showers mainly affecting coastal counties, especially in the east.

Met Éireann said the cold spell will continue through the coming week with severe frosts, ice and freezing fog at times. There will be a good deal of dry weather, but showers of hail, sleet and snow, mainly in coastal counties. The forecaster has warned of “very hazardous driving conditions”.