Housing & Planning

Planning rules for one-off housing to be eased under new proposals

Changes will be a ‘loosening’ of current restrictions but ‘not a free for all’, Government source says

Currently rural housing policy varies from county to county in Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images
Currently rural housing policy varies from county to county in Ireland. Photograph: Getty Images
Cormac McQuinn
Sun May 24 2026 - 14:432 MIN READ

Plans to relax the rules for rural housing aimed at allowing for increased supply are expected to be brought to Cabinet next month.

Restrictions on one-off homes in ribbon developments along main roads and on new homes behind existing houses would be eased under the plans that have been discussed within Government.

Currently rural housing policy varies from county to county. The aim of a new National Planning Statement (NPS) on rural housing is to ensure clarity and consistency across Ireland.

Factors that feed into the securing of planning permission for rural homes include prior residency in an area, family ties and a need to live in the locality for work reasons like farming.

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There is to be a loosening of the definition of what satisfies an economic or social need, thereby allowing more people to build in areas where they are from or where they work without the need to have an agricultural enterprise.

Of the new NPS, a Government source said on Sunday: “The overarching principle shall apply that each proposal for rural housing development must be assessed on its individual merits.

“It will enable those who have an economic or social need to live in a rural location, including returning emigrants, to build a house, subject to meeting normal planning considerations.”

The source characterised the proposals as a “loosening” of the current rules but “not a free for all”.

The plans were considered at a recent meeting involving Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minster for Housing James Browne and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning John Cummins.

It is expected that the plans will go to Government in early June and will be published after that for consultation and environmental assessment.

It is understood that the rural housing NPS will also include policy on Gaeltacht housing.

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Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn

Cormac McQuinn is a Political Correspondent at The Irish Times