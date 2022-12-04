Monaghan deaths: Funerals of both men to take place on Monday

Forensic officers and gardaí at a house in Castleblayney Co Monaghan, where a Christopher Mooney's body was found. Photograph: Liam McBurney

A 60-year-old man who was murdered at his home in Broomfield, near Castleblayney in Co Monaghan earlier this week will be laid to rest on Monday.

Christopher Mooney was found dead at his home at about 6.30am last Thursday. His body was discovered by his brother, who disturbed the killer. Gardaí believe the man responsible for the killing fled the scene by foot.

Gardaí are trying to establish if historical sex offences committed by Mooney were the motivation for the murder.

In his death notice his family said Mooney, who lived in Knockreagh Lower in Castleblayney, was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his two siblings, a nephew, a sister-in-law and her children, extended family, neighbours and friends.

He will lie in repose at his brother’s home on Sunday from noon until 8pm with removal on Monday morning at 10.30am arriving to St Patrick’s Church, Broomfield, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

Mooney died from multiple suspected knife wounds. He had been jailed for sexual offences against a juvenile 19 years ago. Eight years ago two men attacked him in his home in a vigilante type incident.

An investigation was launched this week following the discovery of the body of Mr Mooney. A short time later emergency services were notified after a man died when he was hit by a car at the Ballynacarry Bridge on the N53 between Castleblayney and Dundalk.

Gardaí believe that the deceased Kieran Hamill, who lived in Concession Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, was the person who killed Mooney. He was struck by a car as he made his way back home by foot. The scene of the collision is about 3km from where Mooney was murdered. Funeral details have also been published in relation to Mr Hamill. The 37-year-old father of two is survived by his parents, three siblings, extended family and friends.

Kieran Hamill.

He is lying in repose at his home in Concession Road in Crossmaglen on Sunday evening with the wake continuing tomorrow. His funeral will take place on Monday leaving at 10.20am to St Patrick’s Church, Crossmaglen arriving for requiem mass at 11am. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery.