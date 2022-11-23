Wind warning forecast for parts of Munster and south Leinster on Thursday morning

The latest yellow wind warning covers 5am to 11am on Thursday morning. Photograph: David Creedon

A yellow wind warning has been put in place for parts of Munster and south Leinster early on Thursday morning.

Met Éireann has advised those in counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford to expect strong and gusty conditions, with south to southwest winds and the potential for wave overtopping.

The latest weather warning covers 5am to 11am on Thursday morning.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford

Met Éireann Weather Warning



Very strong and gusty south to southwest winds with the potential for wave overtopping.



Valid: 05:00 Thursday 24/11/2022 to 11:00 Thursday 24/11/2022



Issued: 10:52 Wednesday 23/11/2022 pic.twitter.com/UlPeGn9dov — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 23, 2022

Wind appears to be just one part of an unappealing picture for the south of the country – forecasters have thrown in advance notice of heavy rain, hail and isolated thunderstorms, mixed in with spells of sunshine in an ultimate concoction of weather conditions.

Cork City, ever mindful of potential flooding, is expecting exactly that tomorrow.

The city council issued notice on social media of high astronomical spring tides, threatening localised flooding along the city’s low-lying quay areas.

Northern Ireland counties are covered by a similar strong wind notice issued by the UK Met Office.