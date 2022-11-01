Wet weather to return Tuesday evening after heavy rainfalls disrupt Halloween celebrations

Pauly and Sienna O'Connor with Cole Dunne enjoying the Halloween Fun Day in Donaghmede in Dublin on Monday. Bad weather disrupted celebrations across the country. Photograph: Tom Honan

Brighter weather is forecast for Tuesday morning, after heavy rainfalls disrupted Halloween celebrations across the country on Monday evening.

A status yellow weather warning was in place across the country until midnight, following on from a more severe status orange warning in Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny from midday until 5pm.

Tuesday morning promises to be breezy with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. However, these showers will become widespread during afternoon and evening, according to Met Éireann. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged, with a possibility of hail and thunder.

Rain will spread across the western half of the country later tonight, and it will turn very windy nationwide by dawn on Wednesday with gales at the coast. A chilly night is forecast with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Wednesday is likely to be very windy, with heavy and possibly thundery rain forecast in the morning, with the possibility of localised flooding.

Sunny spells and showers are predicted on Thursday, with some of those showers being heavy and prolonged, before drier weather returns on Friday.