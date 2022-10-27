Gardaí to examine further items from site of Creeslough explosion

The scene of an explosion at a petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photograph : Brian McDaid

The Garda investigation into the cause of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal, remains ongoing, with further items to be taken from the scene and examined in the coming days.

Ten people were killed, including two teenagers and a young girl, following an explosion at a building complex on October 7th.

The blast destroyed an Applegreen service station and caused a section of an adjacent apartment block to collapse.

Initial indications suggest it was caused by an issue with gas storage in an apartment beside the petrol station. Nothing has been uncovered so far to suggest foul play was a factor.

The High Court has granted the Garda a one-month extension to a preservation order to prevent anyone from interfering with the site. The Garda said the purpose for the preservation of the scene was to search for and collect evidence.

In a statement on Thursday, the force said it “understands and appreciates the impact on the community and the ongoing inconvenience and disruption caused due to the continuing scene preservation which is necessary to assist the investigation”.

It said more than 500 lines of enquiry have been actioned to date, and that house to house enquiries are at “an advanced stage”, while a canvass of further witnesses remains ongoing.

More than 260 statements have been taken, with interviews continuing on a daily basis.

“Numerous items have been recovered from the scene to date, with an amount of these requiring further testing,” it said. “This is ongoing and it is likely that further items will be recovered for examination over the coming days.

“A large amount of debris has been removed from the site to a secure location for further examination. A Garda mobile command unit remains at scene where a large amount of CCTV is being reviewed.”

The investigation is being coordinated from Milford Garda station where an incident room has been established under the direction of a Garda senior investigating officer.

A memorandum of understanding has been agreed upon and signed between the Garda, the Health and Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities to facilitate the sharing of information and resources between the agencies.

Crime scene managers attached to the Garda National Technical Bureau remain on scene assisting the investigation. DNV, a global company specialising in the investigation and testing of energy systems, also remains on site.

“A careful and systematic approach is being taken to the forensic examination of the scene due to the structural instability of the building, which is being closely monitored by personnel on site,” said the Garda statement. “Structural engineers are in attendance at the site to assist in this investigation and to ensure as safe a working environment as possible.”

The Garda said it is “working diligently and as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances, to ensure that all the circumstances of this fatal explosion are professionally investigated”.

“An Garda Síochána would like to thank the local community in Creeslough, Co Donegal, and the general public for their ongoing assistance in the investigation of this explosion,” it said.

“An Garda Síochána, again, thanks the local community for their patience and support regarding the current road traffic diversions. The current road closure on the N56 through Creeslough will remain in place.”