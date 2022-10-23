Thunderstorm warning in place for seven counties

A status yellow thunderstorm warning remains in place for seven counties on Sunday morning, as wet weather is expected across Ireland for much of the rest of the day.

The warning, which remains in place until 11am, affects Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford and Wicklow. According to Met Éireann, heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to spot flooding and hazardous driving conditions in these counties.

⚠️Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning updated⛈️⚠️



Dublin, Wicklow, Kildare & Laois added to ⛈️ warning.



Cork & Waterford removed.



Validity time extended also. For full details see⬇️https://t.co/ZsjQsKDvt6 pic.twitter.com/9zgKFDVv2m — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 23, 2022

Showery rain will continue across Ireland this morning and afternoon. It will be heavy in places with possible thunder and spot flooding. Sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which may be heavy, will follow the rain into the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Rain will push into western areas during the night, gradually spreading eastwards. Monday will start generally cloudy with scattered patches of rain, before brightening up throughout the day.