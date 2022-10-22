Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern stresses need for Daniel O’Connell’s principles of non-violence in post-Brexit era

People must commit to the principles of non-violence and democracy espoused by Daniel O’Connell if Ireland is to prosper and overcome the challenges posed by the changing nature of politics in the post-Brexit era, according to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern.

Mr Ahern, who is due to address the Daniel O’Connell School in Cahersiveen in Co Kerry next weekend, told The Irish Times that O’Connell was a statesman whose influence was felt not just in Ireland, but internationally in the first half of the 19th century, while his legacy continues to be felt today.

“Daniel O’Connell was a statesman who dominated Irish political culture in the first half of the nineteenth century... this year marked the 175th anniversary of O’Connell’s death, yet, despite the passage of time, his values remain deeply relevant to the future progress on our island,” said Mr Ahern.

“O’Connell fundamentally believed in the power of persuasion, the force of argument and the rule of law as the means to achieve political progress. He rejected violence and he believed in making political institutions work and not straying from constitutional methods.

“He was a democrat who wanted to widen the circle of Irish democracy and see our country prosper. It was O’Connell who built a mass civil rights movement to achieve Catholic emancipation, and then to take on the cause of the repeal of the Act of Union.

“The movement was founded firmly on principles of non-violence, and became an inspiration for peoples everywhere, confirming the power of an idea that again and again has changed the world. That idea is an inspiration to Irish people to this day.”

Mr Ahern said that Ireland is facing many serious challenges in the years ahead, particularly with regard to Northern Ireland where Brexit has left a negative legacy, and demographic changes have brought Northern Ireland’s constitutional position into sharp relief.

“Our country will have to confront serious issues in the period ahead. The negative legacy of Brexit, the changing demographics in Northern Ireland, lingering sectarianism and other challenges will all test our resolve in the years ahead, but for our island to continue to prosper we need to all hold firm to O’Connell’s great commitment to non-violence and to democratic politics.”

Mr Ahern, who will give the Daniel O’Connell Lecture in the format of an interview with former Irish Times political editor Stephen Collins, is one of 10 speakers who will address this year’s Daniel O’Connell School, which runs on October 28th and October 29th in Cahersiveen and Derrynane.