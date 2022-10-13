Funeral service for mother-of-four Martina Martin held in Creeslough

The coffin of Martina Martin (49) is carried into St Michael's Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

The funeral service for mother-of-four Martina Martin, one of 10 people killed in the Creeslough explosion, has been held.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and the Taoiseach’s aide-de-camp were among those attending the service at at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough.

Mrs Martin (49) was working in the shop when the explosion took place at a service station in the rural Co Donegal village.

The family walked behind the hearse as it arrived at St Michael’s Church. Crowds once again lined the streets and gathered at the entrance to the church to say goodbye to another member of their community.

READ MORE

Mrs Martin had an abundance of love and helped her children prepare for the realities of life, her funeral was told.

“She was sensitive to the needs of others, and to those who are sensitive to the needs of others, life offers innumerable opportunities to practice the commandment of love,” Fr John Joe Duffy told the congregation.

“Real love requires hard work and patience. It requires doing up rotas on a board in the kitchen of the house telling you, the children, what your tasks are; emptying the bins, which I’m sure you did without fail.”

“For real love, for her, was a way of life. Her quick wit, her straight talking was done and given with love and with goodness,” Fr Duffy said.

The service is the sixth funeral for the victims of Friday’s tragedy, and the fifth to be held at St Michael’s Church.

The funerals of Jessica Gallagher (24) and Martin McGill (49) were held in Creeslough on Tuesday.

The funerals of Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were held in Creeslough on Wednesday afternoon, while a service for James O’Flaherty (48) was held on Wednesday morning in Derrybeg, Co Donegal.

Mr O’Flaherty’s teenage son Hamish addressed the congregation at the end of the service, asking people to be grateful for their families and their lives.

“We should be grateful. For your families, cherish them, be grateful for they won’t be there forever. Use the time you have wisely. Also, be grateful for your life because that too will not last forever.”

The funeral of Leona Harper (14) will take place at St Mary’s Church in Ramelton on Thursday afternoon. — PA