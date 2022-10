Mourners watch the arrival of the coffin as they attend the funeral of Martin McGill (49) at St Michael’s church, Cresslough, Co Donegal, on Tuesday. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The funeral service for Creeslough explosion victim Martin McGill (49) has begun.

Mr McGill is the second of 10 victims of Friday’s tragedy in the Co Donegal village to be laid to rest.

A lone piper led Mr McGill’s coffin to St Michael’s Church.

A Celtic Football Club jersey was brought to the front of the church.

Fr John Joe Duffy welcomed mourners at the start of the funeral service and offered sympathy to Mr McGill’s mother Mary. - Additional reporting PA