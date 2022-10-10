First funerals for Creeslough victims announced as books of condolences open

Photos issued by An Garda Siochana of (top row, left to right) Leona Harper, 14, Robert Garwe, 50, Shauna Flanagan Garwe, five, Jessica Gallagher, 24, and James O'Flaherty, 48, and (bottom row, left to right) Martina Martin, 49, Hugh Kelly, 59, Catherine O'Donnell, 39 with her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, and Martin McGill, 49, the ten victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

The parish church of St Michael’s in Creeslough, Co Donegal will hold consecutive funerals for the victims of the tragedy from as early as tomorrow.

The first funeral will be that of Jessica Gallagher (24), a fashion designer who was due to start a new job in Belfast today. Her funeral will be held at 11am on Tuesday, followed by the funeral mass of Martin McGill (49) at 2pm. James O’Flaherty (48), a married father of one originally from Sydney, Australia but living in Dunfanaghy, will be buried following a funeral on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church in Bunbeg. Further details of the funerals for the other victims have yet to be announced.

The Irish Red Cross has set a fund to help the community in Creeslough. The fund is being established with the support of Applegreen and An Post. The public can make donations at www.redcross.ie.

Books of condolences for the 10 people who have died have opened in Derry, Belfast and Dublin. Dublin Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy opened an online book of condolences from today Monday 10th October until Thursday 20th October. All messages of sympathy will be printed and forwarded in a book to Donegal County Council.

Meanwhile, Donegal based Brendan O’Connor, President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), has said that no level of training could have prepared gardaí for what they experienced in Cresslough at the weekend.

Gardaí had a dual role to play in such circumstances – to provide support for the community, but also to conduct a full investigation, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. Supports would be put in place for members of the force, but they “haven’t drawn breath yet” so it would be some time before they could avail of them, he added.

Mr O’Connor said that the force could not have done anything on Friday without the mobilisation of the community. Everybody played a part through their collective efforts.

There were a lot of people working behind the scenes all weekend, “not just the people in the yellow vests”.

The real heroes were the construction workers and farmers who rallied quickly to provide the equipment to help with the rescue efforts. It was very dangerous, “those people risked their lives” to create the environment where the rescue services could do their work, he explained. “I cannot stress the importance of the work they did”.

There was nobody in the village who had not played a part in the wake of the explosion, he said.

Meanwhile, Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell was at the airport in Chicago about to board a flight to Dublin when he heard the breaking news of the explosion in Creeslough. By the time he arrived in Dublin he learned of the full scale of the disaster, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

“Everybody knows somebody in Donegal. Ireland is like that,” he added. At the airport he met a young woman who told him that her husband’s first cousin was one of the victims.

There were no words to express how people must be feeling. Creeslough as such a small community, everybody knew everybody and many were related, it was “beyond comprehension” what had happened.

He had been in the shop paying for diesel during the summer. “That’s what someone did, never knowing what was ahead of them. In that split second their life was changed. It doesn’t bear thinking about”.

The singer attended a service of remembrance in Dublin on Sunday night which consisted mostly of music and meditation. There were 10 candles on the altar representing the 10 victims.

“All we can do is pray for them, that’s all we can do at this time”. There was nothing that could be said or done to take away the sense of loss being experienced by the people who had lost loved ones, he said.

Mr O’Donnell urged survivors, even those who did not have any physical injuries, to not “hold in” their feelings and to seek out help. That was important as issues such as nervousness could develop “down the road”.