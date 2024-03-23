Creeslough: Two men arrested in relation to explosion released without charge

Photo issued by An Garda Siochana of (top row, left to right): Leona Harper (14), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) Jessica Gallagher (24) and James O'Flaherty (48). Bottom row, left to right: Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Catherine O'Donnell (39) with her son James Monaghan (13), and Martin McGill (49). The 10 victims of explosion at Applegreen service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal, on Friday, October 7th, 2022.

Two men arrested in connection with the garda probe in to an explosion at an Applegreen petrol station in Creeslough, Co Donegal in which ten people died have been released without charge.

The men, who were in their fifties, were arrested yesterday morning for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

The men were detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate garda stations in Co Donegal. Files will now be submitted to the DPP.

The investigation into the fatal explosion at the building complex in Creeslough continues. It is being co ordinates from Milford Garda station, where an incident room is established under the direction of a Garda Senior Investigating Officer.

The investigation is being led by local gardaí in Donegal Division, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other agencies, including the Health & Safety Authority and the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities.

Among those who died in the explosion in October 2022 were five year old Shauna Flanagan and her fifty year old father Robert Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her 13 year old son James Monaghan, James O’Flaherty (48) Jessica Gallagher (24) Hugh Kelly (59) Martin McGill (49) Martina Martin (49) and 14 year old Leona Harper.