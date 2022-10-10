Creeslough: 10 candles in village church will continue to burn in memory of explosion victims

Ten red candles candles at St Michael's Church in Creeslough Co Donegal, for the 10 victims of the Applegreen service station explosion. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Ten red candles will continue to burn on the altar at St Michael’s Church in Creeslough through the week, one for each victim of a huge explosion that partly destroyed a local petrol station and surrounding buildings on Friday.

Residents of the small north Co Donegal village will return to schools and workplaces on Monday morning with the massive rescue effort which brought it to a standstill over the weekend at an end, a Garda investigation ongoing and a series of funerals to come.

The first will be that of James O’Flaherty (48), a married father of one originally from Sydney, Australia but living in Dunfanaghy, on Wednesday at St Mary’s Church in Bunbeg.

The explosion at the Applegreen service station, which shocked and bewildered the closely-bound community, also claimed the lives of Catherine O’Donnell, (39) and her son James Monaghan (13), Martin McGill (49), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Leona Harper (14), Robert Garwe (50) and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe.

The victims of the Creeslough explosion. Top left to bottom right: Leona Harper (14), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Jessica Gallagher (24), James O'Flaherty (48), Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Catherine O'Donnell (39), her son James Monaghan (13) and Martin McGill (49). Photograph: Garda/PA

Shauna was a pupil at Scoil Mhuire in the village, where teachers and principal John O’Doherty met yesterday to prepare supports for the returning pupils. Other victims were past pupils of the small school.

The teenage victims, James and Leona, were students at Mulroy College in Milford, while Catherine O’Donnell and Martina Martin have children attending the school. The college has posted information on supporting children trying to understand grief on its website.

Jessica Gallagher, a fashion designer, was due to start a new job in Belfast today. Her boyfriend, whom she was visiting at his apartment in the complex, was airlifted to St James’s Hospital in Dublin where he remains in the specialist burns unit. Seven others were injured in the blast.

The site where it happened remained sealed off last night as gardaí continued a painstaking forensic examination.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be established. One focus of the investigation was a store of gas used for heating at the back of the premises.

Emergency services explained that the rescue effort on Friday into Saturday was slowed by the danger of possible further collapse and explosion given the presence of fuel on-site.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin visited the village over the weekend and President Michael D Higgins is expected in Creeslough early this week.

The rosary will be said at 10pm every night this week in St Michael’s Church, where the red candles remembering the deceased are burning. A number of vigils have and will continue to take place across the county.

“There is a powerful thing in coming together,” Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian said. “There is something about the depth of the experience these people are going through that it is okay to be quiet and it’s good to be quiet with other people.”

Creeslough petrol station before and after the explosion

He said the “randomness” of Friday’s tragedy was deeply unsettling for everyone. “That scares us all deep down, that sense that it could have been me, it could have been someone I love. We live, our lives are frail, they are fragile.”

People leaving a Mass led by the bishop on Saturday were reluctant to talk, but those who did all spoke of hurt, shock and trauma.

“I knew most of them,” said one man in his 30s. “It’s a hard one when it comes to home, right next to where you grew up. It’s totally random. Anyone could have been there.”

An older man, visibly upset, said he had lost neighbours and friends. “It could have been my wife,” he said. “She was the last to leave the till. She wouldn’t have been 60 yards away when it exploded.”

Among those who arrived to help were two NHS doctors on a weekend away. Dr Maria Walls, a general medical senior house officer (SHO) at Altnagelvin Hospital, Derry and Dr Kerry Bowsie, a surgical SHO in Craigavon hospital, were in Muck n Mufiins cafe in Dunfanaghy when they heard of the explosion.

They assisted with setting up one of the triage stations ambulances and were there from 4pm on Friday until 8am on Saturday.

“We were ready to assess people but unfortunately by that stage already, unfortunately there was only one more person, who was brought out injured,” said Dr Walls.

“As the night went on, it seemed less likely we were going to get anyone else out alive, but you kind of held on to hope that maybe someone was way in a pocket that was protected, maybe there was something we could do.”