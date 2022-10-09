Donegal explosion: Names of 10 people killed in Creeslough released by gardaí

The 10 people killed in an explosion at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday have been named by gardaí.

James O Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13). Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) and Leona Harper (14) all died in the blast.

One man in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St James Hospital, Dublin, while the seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

The Bishop of Raphoe told a mass in the village on Sunday morning that the people of Creeslough were “living through a nightmare of shock and horror” while local parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy said the support of the broader community would be a “source of strength” in the dark days ahead.

Details of the 10 victims of the blast on Friday afternoon have been emerging as the village and the nation struggles to come to terms with the scale of the tragedy which left another eight people injured, one critically.

Talented teenage rugby player Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, in her early 20s; shop worker Tina Martin; Catherine O’Donnell and her son James; and Hughie Kelly were killed along with four others including a five-year-old girl who was in the shop with her father buying a birthday cake for her mother.

All of the 10 victims were from the Creeslough area.

Speaking at mass this morning at St Michael’s Church, Bishop Alan McGuckian “at this time, you the people of Creeslough are living through a nightmare of shock and horror since the very heart of the community was deeply wounded on Friday afternoon.

Fr John Joe Duffy lights 10 red candles candles at St Michael's Church in Creeslough Co Donegal, for the ten victims of the Applegreen service station explosion as he prepared for Mass on Sunday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

“It’s an experience that we are living through together. But we recognise that the trauma is different for every single individual. We hold in our hearts most especially those for whom this is most acute.

“We think firstly of the ten who have lost their lives and gone to God, and then of those nearest to them who are most cruelly bereaved. And then we think of the injured, struggling to recover in body and spirit. We think of everyone, both from the community and the first responders in the public services who have carried the burden of being close to the tragedy as it has unfolded. And we remember everyone here in Creeslough, and indeed throughout Ireland and further, who feels helpless and shaken by what has happened.”

Creeslough service station before and after the explosion

On Saturday night hundreds of people, including emergency workers who had taken part in the search, packed the Co Donegal church which was full with many standing at the back and outside for the service which began at 10pm. It was held to support the community.

Also in attendance was Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tanáiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Sinn Féin’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill were also in the congregation.

Speaking on RTÉ's Sunday with Miriam, Parish priest Fr John Joe Duffy said the prayers and good wishes of the entire nation and beyond would be “a source of strength” to Creeslough, which he said was a heartbroken but strong community where everyone is “trying to carry each other”.

He praised the “heartfelt sympathy” and support that has been offered and said he has “no doubt” that th

e strength of the people will help the community through this.

“So many people came out to pray here last night ... it was a very nice moment,” he said “The very youngest to the very oldest in our community and people coming from other communities to join us.”

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Letterkenny Rugby Club said in a post on Facebook: “We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed. Leona Harper tragically lost her life yesterday in Creeslough.

“Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team. To Leona’s parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team-mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support. There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this.”

An Post has invited the public to donate to a support fund at its 902 offices nationwide to help those impacted by the explosion saying money raised would be channelled through the Irish Red Cross to provide help to those bereaved, injured or made homeless by the blast.

“An Post and the Irish Red Cross will work with State service providers and local groups to ensure that supports are available to all those who need them in the weeks and months ahead.”

In a statement released on Saturday President Michael D Higgins said his thoughts and prayers were with those who have lost their lives, and their families. He said the tragedy was a “terrible blow” to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury “will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond” and he paid special tribute to members of the local community and emergency services across the island, who he said reacted swiftly to the scene of the explosion worked through the night search for survivors.

Investigations are continuing into what triggered the explosion, but gardaí believe it was an accident.