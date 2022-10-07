Rain showers signal start of unsettled weekend weather

Forecasters say rain and blustery conditions are set to make way for sunshine. File photograph: Bryan O'Brien/The Irish Times

Friday morning offered a damp glimpse of the weekend weather ahead, but forecasters say early rain and blustery conditions are set to make way for sunshine.

Still, the outlook for the coming days is less than ideal — Met Éireann reported on Friday there will be everything from scattered showers to heavy, thundery downpours.

While this weather will ultimately give way, it will feel cold and “fresh and gusty” winds will set the tone with daytime temperatures struggling to reach 15 degree highs.

Saturday looks just as varied. The national picture comprises dry condition with sunny spells, and those familiar isolated showers.

READ MORE

In the evening, Irish skies will cloud over, and there will be patchy light rain and drizzle threatening the west and northwest.

Again temperatures will max out at 15 degrees, with summer heat seeming to become a distant memory.

Sunday is forecast to be wet and breezy, as rain sheets move ominously eastwards. Drier and clearer conditions will follow in the northwest, but temperatures will remain stagnant with the wind never looking like going away.

As we pull further into October, next week will see similar temperatures and the same mix of sun, rain and wind.

From a distance, forecasters say the longer term picture is, perhaps unsurprisingly “unsettled again with spells of wet and breezy weather”.