Donegal explosion: Work under way to locate people believed to be trapped in wreckage

‘Multiple’ injuries have been reported following an explosion at a petrol station in Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.

The blast destroyed the service station and a section of an apartment block resulting in a major collapse at the Applegreen garage on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough.

Garda sources said the emergency services are on Friday evening working to locate and free people still believed to be trapped in the wreckage of the explosion. Digging equipment was being used to sift through the rubble at the scene on Friday evening, and nightlights put in place to facilitate an overnight search.

An airspace restriction has been imposed over Creeslough as the injured are being airlifted from the scene. The Irish Coast Guard based at Howth said on Friday evening that it is setting up a landing zone in the Phoenix Park for inbound helicopters from Mulroy Coast Guard in Co Donegal. The service subsequently tweeted that the Sligo Coast Guard helicopter was undertaking an emergency medical service flight from Letterkenny Hospital to Dublin.

An eyewitness at the scene who spoke to The Irish Times described a covered body being taken from the site of the blast, while another person had significant burn injuries.

An uninjured person was seen being taken down by ladder from the upstairs of the apartment block.

Among those gathered at the scene cordon on Friday evening were relatives of people feared to have been in the station at the time of the explosion.

Roads into Creeslough village have been cordoned off. The explosion happened at the Applegreen service station on the outskirts of the village of Creeslough, which is around 25 kilometres (16 miles) from the town of Letterkeny.

Several ambulances are at the scene, along with other emergency vehicles. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has dispatched a specialist rescue team along with specialist officers to the scene. A number of cars have been damaged as a result of falling debris.

The force of the blast, shortly after 3pm, was so strong that it shattered windows in a number of nearby buildings.

The service station is owned by the local Lafferty family. Danny Martin Lafferty runs the shop while his sister Annette operates the post office just adjacent to the service station. Nether were injured in the blast.

The complex, which sits at the entrance to the village coming from the Termon direction, houses a number of other small businesses, including a hairdressing salon.

The complex also contains several apartments above the service station’s shop which house a number of young families. Large parts of the facade of the upstairs apartment complex was ripped off during the explosion. Inside passers-by could see beds and pictures hanging from walls.

Gardai set up a roadblock to keep people away from the scene for fear of any further explosions.

Emergency plan

A major emergency plan has been activated at Letterkenny University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital said “Letterkenny University Hospital is dealing with a serious incident, with multiple injured people requiring immediate attention. The hospital has moved to Major Emergency Standby as it deals with this incident.

“We are appealing to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency. Please contact your GP or NOW doc service in the first instance. NowDoc has increased staffing this evening to help deal with any additional demands.”

The Irish Coast Guard is also assisting emergency services at the scene. The Sligo-based Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 118 and the Mulroy Coast Guard team are assisting the operation.

Helicopters ferried the injured from a campsite close to the scene of the explosion to the hospital in Letterkenny some 25km away. While the campsite was open at the time of the blast, locals said there would have been very few visitors staying there given the time of year.

‘Absolutely appalling’

Sinn Fein TD and local representative Pearse Doherty was at the scene on Friday night and he described it as “absolutely appalling”.

“There is an eerie silence that is being broken by the machines slowly moving the rubble away trying to reach those who are still trapped,” he said.

Some people caught up in the blast have been able to make contact with family and friends using their mobiles and the focus is on reaching them as quickly and as safely as possible.

“This is the only shop in the village,” Mr Doherty told The Irish Times. “But it is not just a shop, it is also the post office, the deli and the hairdressers. And the explosion happened shortly after 3pm when children had just come out of school and it is pension day. This is a very busy spot.”

Former Minister for Education and Fine Gael Deputy joined those at the scene of the tragedy on Friday evening. Deputy McHugh, who lives in nearby Carrigart, said it was simply surreal what had happened.

He said those who were at the scene were just numb. As specialist recovery workers sifted through the wreckage of the building, Deputy McHugh said it was simply a “waiting game.”

“I came over as soon as I heard what happened because I would know a lot of the people in the area obviously.

“I wanted just to be here with those people and offer them my support. We are thinking of them and all the people and relations who are affected by this tragedy in this close-knit community.

“There is a numbness here and people are simply in a state of shock. It’s a waiting game now,” he said.

Thrown from seat

One local man who lives just a kilometre from the scene and spoke to The Irish Times said he was thrown from his seat as he worked at his desk.

“I couldn’t believe the power of it and I didn’t know what had happened. We drove into town and it was just carnage.

“There was no ambulances or gardaí at the scene at that stage because it had literally just happened.

“I saw one person on the ground and they looked as if they were dead.

“Miraculously, we saw another man in the upstairs apartment and he actually wasn’t uninjured at all and he came down on a ladder.”

Speaking to the Radio Ulster on Friday evening, Donegal Independent councillor John O’Donnell said he had been told the incident was caused by a gas explosion which had left “a lot of people very seriously injured”.

“There are three helicopters at the scene - we have the mountain rescue helicopter, we have the RNLI and we also have the army helicopter. The feedback I am getting from family and friends who are unfortunately down at the scene and in the area is that the whole place is chaos at the minute. Everybody is very taken aback and devastated at what is happening,” he said.

“There is a large-scale rescue operation underway and it is something that we haven’t seen in the area in my lifetime. It’s very traumatising for everybody,” Mr O’Donnell said.

Local councillor Donal Mandy Kelly told the PA news agency it was “devastating news”. He said: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

In an initial statement Applegreen said it was aware of a “serious incident at its dealer operated location” in Creeslough adding on that emergency services remained at the scene and continued to deal with the unfolding situation.

Motorsport Ireland and the Donegal Motor Club has postponed the Donegal Harvest Rally, which was due to take place on Saturday.

