Young man dies after being struck by train in Co Meath

A young man has died after being struck by a train last night in Co Meath.

The collision happened in or near the Gormanstown station shortly before 9.30pm. He was treated at the scene but died later from his injuries.

His body has since been removed from the scene and taken to Navan mortuary. He was aged in his twenties.

It is understood two men were involved, with the second receiving what are described as minor injuries.

