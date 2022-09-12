BT Young Scientist winners to compete at EU contest

The 2022 winners of the BT Young Scientist are set to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists in the Netherlands later this week.

Transition year and fifth year students Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kuma, from Synge Street CBS in Dublin, will present their winning project, entitled “A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem”.

The pupils devised a new approach to solving a geometry problem that dates back to 1687, while also identifying areas of possible application in contemporary engineering.

They used the technique of “particle swarm optimisation”, a computer algorithm inspired by biological phenomena seen in the behaviour of flocks of birds or swarms of bees.

Their project was submitted to the chemical, physical and mathematical sciences category at the 2022 exhibition.

Speaking ahead of the trip, the students said being involved with the BT Young Scientist since January has been “amazing”. The trip to Leiden to represent Ireland is the “cherry on top”, they added

The winners of the EU competition will be announced next Saturday, September 17th.