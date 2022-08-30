Man and woman in 80s killed in multi-vehicle crash in Cork

Two people have died and a third has been injured following a traffic collision on Tuesday morning involving an overturned car transporter and three other vehicles near Ringaskiddy in Cork.

A major emergency response operation took place following the crash that happened shortly before 11.15am on Tuesday. Emergency services continued to work through the afternoon at the scene of the collision on the N28 Cork Ringaskiddy Road between Shannon Park roundabout in Carrigaline and Shanbally village.

It is understood that the car transporter jack knifed, overturning on its side as it attempted to avoid a collision.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man and woman both understood to be in their 80s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their bodies have since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital, a garda spokesperson said.

The driver of a second car was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not described as life threatening. The drivers of the transporter and third car involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.

Diversions are in place while the scene is being attended to by gardaí and the emergency services. All traffic heading to and from Ringaskiddy port is being diverted to side roads. Traffic disruption is expected to continue for a significant period of time. A technical examination will also need to be carried out at the scene by investigating gardaí.

Road users are urged to avoid the area during this time. Delays are being reported on the back roads in the area. Gardaí have been in contact with local employers in order to keep staff in various large companies up to date on the diversions that are in place arising out of the serious incident.

Gardaí in Togher are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10.45am and 11am with camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.