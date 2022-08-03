Police in Belfast rescue 57 puppies suspected to have been smuggled from Republic

Some of the puppies rescued during the operation. Photograph: PSNI

Police have arrested a man after rescuing 57 puppies as part of an organised crime operation targeting the suspected smuggling of pets from the Republic into the North to be sold in Britain.

Three adult dogs and a cat were also taken into care after they were intercepted at Belfast Harbour on Tuesday, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The 44-year man arrested by the PSNI’s organised crime unit is being questioned.

PSNI detective inspector Conor Sweeney said the suspect is being held “on suspicion of a number of offences including fraud by false representation and possession of articles for use in fraud”.

A quantity of cash was also seized during the operation.

The puppies are of assorted breeds including Golden Retriever, Cockapoo, Miniature Terrier, French Bull dog, American Bull dog, Cocker Spaniel, Dachshunds and Roan Spaniel.

Puppies taken into care by the PSNI, which said: 'Smuggling is often conducted by sophisticated cross-border organised criminal groups.' Photograph: PSNI

They are being “kept and cared for and are being examined by a vet”.

“We suspect many of the dogs had been illegally imported into Northern Ireland from the Republic of Ireland for onward sale within England and Scotland,” said DI Sweeney.

“Police are absolutely committed to tackling the smuggling of illegal commodities through Northern Ireland’s ports. Most recent seizures by the organised crime unit have been in relation to illegal drugs. However, as this operation has shown, drugs are not the only items being traded illegally.

“Smuggling is often conducted by sophisticated cross-border organised criminal groups. Such groups will not discriminate when it comes to the commodity being smuggled – should that be drugs, cigarettes, people, or in this case, animals.”

Image supplied by the PSNI of some of the puppies taken into care.

DI Sweeney said he referred to “commodity” because that is “how crime gangs view the people and animals they smuggle – as nothing but commodities which they can exploit to line their own pockets.”

“Those involved in puppy smuggling do not care about the horrendous impact this type of criminal activity can have both on the animals and on the victims who innocently buy them as family pets,” he added.