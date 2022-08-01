Man (80s) dies follows fall from mobility scooter

The man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital following the fall but was subsequently pronounced dead.

A man in his 80s has died following a fall from his mobility scooter while travelling in Co Cork.

The incident occurred at approximately 9.30am on Sunday morning on Cork Street, Kinsale, Co Cork.

An examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators has been arranged and the local coroner has since been notified, Gardaí said.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.