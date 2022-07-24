Flooding in northwest prompts calls for Stormont emergency payment scheme

Northern Ireland emergency services responded to more than 100 calls within six hours last night as severe flooding was experienced in Derry, Strabane and parts of Donegal. Photograph: Met Office Northern Ireland

Stormont has been urged to activate an emergency payment scheme for people affected by weekend flooding in the northwest region.

Six people were rescued after areas of Derry and Strabane experienced heavy flooding on Saturday and a further rain warning, issued by the UK Met Office, was in force across Northern Ireland up to 9pm on Sunday.

It said heavy showers or longer spells of rain with some thunderstorms were likely to cause some travel disruption and flooding. Interruption to power supplies and other services was also likely, the forecaster said.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lead to some flooding across parts of Northern Ireland during the evening, whilst it remained warm and sunny across southeast England



Here is a look back at Saturdays weather

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received 106 emergency calls related to flooding between 7pm on Saturday and 1.30am on Sunday. Firefighters responded to 49 incidents. One person was rescued from a vehicle in water and five people were helped after becoming trapped within flooded properties.

Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said its team responded to almost 300 calls to the flooding-incident line and provided assistance to affected residents and businesses throughout the night.

“It is estimated that over 8,000 sandbags were deployed,” it said. “Whilst waters levels have receded at affected locations, DfI and multiagency partners are still in a high state of alert across all areas and we continue to prepare for a further rain warning issued for Sunday with pre-emptive measures ongoing including the replenishment of sandbag stocks and checking of drainage infrastructure.”

Donegal affected

Donegal County Council reported that heavy rain in east Inishowen had resulted in damage to roads and bridges in the area. It warned of significant debris on the main Muff to Moville road, asking the public to avoid journeys in the area on Sunday morning.

The PSNI also urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads in Derry and Strabane as a number of routes were flooded and impassable.

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said it had been a “desperate and difficult night” for people fighting attempting to protect their own and neighbouring homes. He said he has written to Stormont Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey asking that she urgently activate the emergency payment scheme for flooding to provide money to affected householders.

“People from across our districts have shown immense community spirit yesterday and today and I want to thank them for it. From firefighters doing everything they can to rescue people and prevent the destruction of property to people who went out of their way to provide their neighbours with sandbags and support,” he said.

“We now need to accelerate flood-alleviation schemes and there needs to be a sharp review of flood preparedness.”

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the heavy rain had a “devastating impact” on many properties across the area. He said several businesses in the Eglinton area had been damaged by flooding.

The Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry had to temporarily close some sections of the emergency department on Saturday, while events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were cancelled for the health and safety of visitors and staff. — PA