Number of Ukrainians arriving in State to remain at high level, Cabinet hears

Ministers have been told there is “no indication” the number of Ukrainians arriving into the State will stop and could stay at the current elevated level for the rest of this year.

The Cabinet was told an average of 1,400 people are now arriving from Ukraine every week, with more than 40,000 fleeing the war in Ukraine and seeking protection in the State to date.

A briefing document prepared for Ministers, before they signed off on reforms to visa-exemption laws for refugees, said there is “no indication the inflow of Ukranians seeking refuge will cease in the forthcoming months and may stay at current inflow levels for the remainder of 2022”.

The pressures arising from these numbers, along with those from other countries seeking international protection (IP), has pushed the State’s reception and integration system to its limit.

Government sources said they feared at points last week they would run out of space in Dublin Airport’s old terminal building, where hundreds had to sleep due to a lack of space elsewhere.

The Government this week signed off on reforms to the visa exemption system for refugees, meaning non-Ukranians who received protection in certain other European countries cannot travel here without a visa.

Border with NI

Ministers were told some 60 per cent of people seeking protection are now doing so at the IP office in Dublin, with the remainder at the airport, a reversal of the usual ratio. Officials believe this could be due to people coming in across the Border with Northern Ireland. They also believe such applicants could be coming through the airport with documents that allow visa-free travel, before seeking protection here.

Refugee rights groups criticised the approach, saying it risks being disproportionate and regressive. Taoiseach Micheál Martin defended the decision calling it “wise” given the unprecedented circumstances.

Internal data shows the most common nationalities claiming IP are Georgians, Somalis, Algerians, Zimbabweans and Nigerians.

On Tuesday, the first refugees arrived at a tented facility at Gormanstown army camp in Co Meath as part of the Government’s contingency plan. The camp is to accommodate up to 150 refugees for a maximum of a week each, but can house up to 350 people. The Department of Children said State-owned direct provision centres, at which tented facilities could potentially be erected, are being considered and finalised.