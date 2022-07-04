Woman arrested after garda seriously injured while out cycling released without charge

Garda Inspector Niall Flood, who is based at Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick City, who was seriously injured in a hit and run collision on Thursday evening. Photograph by Brendan Gleeson.

A woman has been released without charge, pending a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), after she was arrested as part of an investigation into a road traffic collision which left a senior Garda seriously injured.

Niall Flood, who is in his 50s, originally from Kilmore, Co Roscommon, and serving as a Garda Inspector based at Henry Street Garda Station, Limerick, suffered multiple injuries in the incident last Thursday night.

Mr Flood, who was off-duty at the time, was cycling around 7.15pm on the R522 near Dromcollogher, near Newcastle West, when he was struck by a car which is alleged not to have stopped at the scene.

Mr Flood was airlifted from the scene by the Irish Community Air Ambulance, based in Rathcoole Aerodrome, Co Cork, to Cork University Hospital where he remained Monday in a serious but stable condition.

A woman was arrested Thursday night as part of the Garda probe and subsequently released pending directions from the DPP.

West Limerick Fine Gael Councillor Liam Galvin described Mr Flood as an “excellent Garda”.

“I’ve known Niall a long time... and my heart is breaking for the man. He is one of the good guys, and our thoughts are with him and his wife, and I just hope he will get well.”

In a release issued Monday, a Garda spokesman said: “The woman in her 20s arrested as part of the investigation into a serious road traffic collision that occurred in County Limerick on Thursday, 30th June, 2022, has been released without charge.”

“A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

“The cyclist, a man in his 50s, remains in Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.”

“Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”