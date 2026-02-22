‘I feel sexually muted but I don’t want to blow up my marriage’

'Somewhere along the way, my husband's good-boy energy smoothed out all my edges, and I feel as though I lost parts of myself I really miss.' Photograph: Getty

Dear Roe,

I’m a woman in my mid-40s who genuinely loves sex – or at least, I used to. I’m married for 15 years. My problem is that I feel almost nothing sexually for my husband any more. And if I’m honest, it was almost always like this. Sex with him was fine, but nothing more. He was the good boy – steady, polite, reliable – while I’ve always been the more experimental, curious and courageous one. Somewhere along the way, his good-boy energy smoothed out all my edges, and I feel as though I lost parts of myself I really miss.

A year ago, I tried to open up to him about my fantasies, hoping it might bring a spark back. Instead, he was shocked to his core, and it took months for the relationship to settle again. Since then, I’ve been afraid to be fully honest. We still have sex once or twice a week. It’s fine. Predictable. I always orgasm. But it feels like I’m going through the motions – wrapped up in about 15 minutes, familiar to the point of numbness. The closest comparison I can make is that he feels like a very good coffee machine: useful, comforting, always there, but not something that stirs anything deeper in me.

Here’s the part I haven’t told him: this summer I went on a Tantra retreat on my own. I felt sensual, connected, like the version of myself I left behind somewhere in my late 20s. I’ve managed to convince my husband to join me for a tantric initiation, but I’m afraid that even when we get there, nothing will change – that this quiet flatness I feel with him is simply permanent. At the same time, he is crazy about me and is the one initiating sex. I don’t want to blow up my marriage. But I also don’t want to live the next 30 years feeling sexually muted and slightly misplaced within myself. What should I do?

I want to begin by saying something plainly, because women in long marriages are so often trained to apologise for this exact ache: there is nothing selfish or frivolous or shallow about wanting to feel alive in your own body. Sexual desire is part of our sense of self, our vitality, our feeling that we are still here and not slowly disappearing into competence and caretaking. When that aliveness goes quiet, it isn’t a moral failing or a sign that you’re ungrateful for what you have. It’s information.

Reading your letter, you describe a woman who went to a Tantra retreat and felt sensual, connected, curious, awake; a woman who has always been experimental and courageous and a little bit wild around the edges; a woman who still wants to explore, not retreat. That’s not low libido. That’s life force looking for room. And sometimes, very quietly and very gradually, marriage can compress that room.

This is not because anyone did anything wrong, and not because your husband is lacking, but because long partnerships have a way of rewarding the most manageable versions of us. Over years, the sharp, glittering, spiky, strange parts of us get folded away for the sake of harmony, which is lovely for domestic life and absolutely terrible for erotic life. Desire rarely thrives where everything feels predictable, and we feel edited.

When you describe your sex life now – competent, reliable, orgasmic, wrapped up in 15 minutes – it sounds less like bad sex and more like sex that has been tidied too much for you. It functions. It succeeds. It delivers the expected outcome. But it doesn’t surprise you, and it doesn’t make you feel newly known to your husband or yourself, which feels like what you are really hungry for right now.

At the same time, it’s really important not to turn your husband into the villain of this story, because that’s both unfair and unhelpful. From what you write, he sounds kind, devoted, a man who is not only fully committed to you but who also desires you, and reaches for you.

He also sounds slightly cautious, conventional, safely settled into routine. Those are not bad traits – in fact, they’re pretty great. They are the traits of someone who you can happily and safely build a life with. But they may also be the traits of someone who has a different approach to sex than you, and so who needs to be approached in a way that makes him feel safe and comfortable.

Right now, you’re making decisions from a version of the marriage where you’re partially hidden, and that’s not a fair experiment

When you shared your fantasies and he was “shocked to his core”, I didn’t read that as rejection so much as fear. This is likely fear that he was suddenly being told a huge amount of new information about his wife, and he didn’t know whether that meant he didn’t actually know you, or that there was a demand there for his entire life to change at your speed. I suspect gently incorporating these desires and fantasies into your life in a more subtle but ongoing way may have made it much easier for him to understand and meet you.

I understand why you pulled back after that conversation, and why that pulling back has felt like a retreat, a hiding, a flat going-through-the-motions. But it’s not fair to assume he can’t meet you when you have only given him one chance to do so. So before you assume that this flatness is permanent, I would gently challenge you to try something braver than Tantra techniques or new positions or workshops. I would challenge you to try sustained emotional honesty.

Do not go for “we need to spice up our sex life”, which can sound like criticism or performance pressure, nor “you’re too safe and I’m bored”, which would understandably wound him. Aim instead for something more vulnerable and more personal, something that keeps the focus on you rather than on his shortcomings. Something like, “I miss parts of myself. I feel smaller than I used to. I want you to know me more fully, not just the easy version. I want us to explore together, slowly, at a pace that feels safe for both of us.”

That’s not an accusation, that’s an invitation. It tells him that this isn’t about him failing, but about him being asked to join you in rediscovering yourself. Many people shut down when they feel judged, but open up when they feel chosen.

I’d also temper the comparison between retreat and marriage. Retreats are designed to heighten sensation. Marriage happens on tired weeknights. The goal isn’t to make everyday life ecstatic, but to bring more aliveness into it generally through play, novelty, dates, travel, shared experiences – so that your whole life, not just your sex life, has more air. Much of this is your own responsibility, so don’t shift blame here because it’s convenient.

There is a harsher possibility that your temperaments may never fully align. You don’t know that yet, however, because you haven’t both been standing in the light of the full truth together. Right now, you’re making decisions from a version of the marriage where you’re partially hidden, and that’s not a fair experiment.

The answer is not to quietly endure or secretly seek your aliveness elsewhere. It’s to let him see the whole woman he married – curious, sensual, brave – and to give him the chance to meet her. He may surprise you. People often do when we trust them with the truth.

So speak. Invite him in. Lead gently rather than blaming. Let this be less about fixing him and more about reclaiming you. You deserve a partnership where you don’t have to tuck your wildness away to keep the peace. Give him the chance to acknowledge that, too. Good luck.