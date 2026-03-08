‘A load of nothingness’: What does International Women’s Day mean to your average Joan Soap?

A mural of Huntara from Netflix's 'She-Ra and the Princesses of Power' in Dublin's Grand Canal area painted by Irish artist Emmalene Blake for International Women's Day in 2021. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s International Women’s Day. But you probably already gathered that from the sound of women whooping in delight and joy. Assuming, that is, you were invited to some corporate event marking the occasion. One which likely featured magnificent high-achieving, glass-ceiling-breaking women who should of course be celebrated, because it’s no mean feat becoming one of those in a largely patriarchal society.

But what about all the other women?

The essential cogs in society’s wheels. Those without a platform or a sexy title. The women who largely go unnoticed. With a gender pay gap, the motherhood penalty clearly visible in the workplace, ongoing gender based violence and the continuing oppression of women and girls across the world, there’s no doubt International Women’s Day is still much needed. But in the corporate scramble to be seen, has the day forgotten its purpose?

What does International Women’s Day mean to your average Joan Soap?

“When is it?” one woman asked me as I sought to find out. Her question was an answer in itself. Still, she was far from alone, as mixed views aplenty poured in.

Carmel’s youngest child will celebrate her 18th birthday on International Women’s Day, but that’s not enough to turn her misty-eyed over the day itself. “Another bloody hallmark nonsense day. There is a day for everything ... can we not just get on with it?” she asks before querying whether there’s an international journalists’ day. (Google is somewhat undecided on this, suggesting several dates when there’s definitely never been cake in the office on any of the days mentioned. Far more importantly though, we’ve World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd).

“It’s the day men ask when is their day,” Denise declares. “November 19th,” she continues in pre-emptive fashion. While Aoife describes it as “corporate nonsense to make women feel like things are changing”.

Lynda admits “it’s not even on my radar”.

Claire Ronan feels International Women’s Day “smacks of tokenism. I think we need to concentrate more on having women paid equally, and promoted more fairly. [That] would be a more important use of our time.

[ Sonia O’Sullivan: How mini marathons became part of new women’s liberationOpens in new window ]

“I always think it’s a great use of social media, women all looking as if they’re celebrating their businesses and that’s not a bad thing. But there’s a lot of people that don’t seem to fit into this whole International Women’s Day – like mothers, carers, rural women and working class women. What part of International Women’s Day do they celebrate?

“I think it’s more a social media day, than anything. I think maybe we should move on from it and concentrate on the important things with regards to women in the world.”

Siobhán explains that she told her boss years ago: “I don’t want to shatter glass ceilings. I am already shattered.”

While Lilian has observed the day to be marked by “a lot of the same women talking to the same women. It’s meaningless”.

Valerie agrees. “It’s a load of nothingness. It means nothing and nothing changes. The societal norm is women do all the housework, child-minding, etc. People wonder why there are so few women in politics to represent over half the population, when there are two bars, but not one creche in the Dáil.

Sarah won’t have time to celebrate the day as she’ll “be too busy doing unseen, unpaid work”. Emma, on the other hand, feels while International Women’s Day is good “in theory, little is actually done in real life to improve equality”. She points to “childcare, equal pay, more men taking on the mental load”.

[ Forget pinkwashing on International Women’s Day – this is what Irish women needOpens in new window ]

Emma feels what women really need to do, is down tools. “We actually need an International Women’s Strike, and stay on strike until it changes”.

Catríona says it’s “an excuse to dress up and go out. Tapas booked for my mom and three siblings for dinner”. Carolyn won’t mark the day but says “she doesn’t mind it”, whereas Lisa has noticed a reduction in its visibility. “I’m seeing lots less happening. [Less of it] being marked this year. It’s the same with a lot of diversity, equality and inclusion things.”

Eimear feels “it’s all about women empowering women” and asks why instead it’s not about “people empowering people and working together”. She feels this is a message that’s especially pertinent for women who “say there is no equality. You don’t see them collecting bins and up on lamp-posts in storms as much as men”.

It’s a sentiment that may well be echoed by Ciarán, the one man brave enough to get in touch. “Every day is fecking Women’s Day in this house”, he announces. A position he feels anyone would understand “as a man surrounded by two daughters, a wife and a mother”.

Blessed is he among women, eh?