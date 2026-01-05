Nollaig na mBan is just business-as-usual with a trendy title

It may be our special day, but we still have to do the school run, sort the uniforms and hold down a job. Photograph: iStock

It’s all over bar putting the decorations back in the attic. New Year is just a distant memory, in spite of being only a few days ago, and life as we know it has returned to normal.

But it really shouldn’t be.

It’s Little Christmas this week. Or Women’s Christmas, Nollaig na mBan, by its other name. And yet I, like countless other women, am still expected to go to work.

Yes, it may be our special day (for the love of God, Jennifer, there was none of this “It’s our special day” stuff during the 1980s, my mother might say; well, there is now, Mam) and yet we still have to do the school run, sort the uniforms and hold down a job while the patriarchy tries to convince us that this is our celebration for all the hard work we put in over Christmas.

Bah-Nollaig na mBan-bug to that.

Seriously women, where did it all go wrong?

I am all for celebrating women, fabulous creatures that we are, but for that to happen we, at the very least, need the day off. Not business as usual with a trendy title attached to it. We need the country to realise just how much women do, not just at Christmas, but all year around. And that will only happen if we don’t go to work, abandon domestic duties and spend the day eating chocolate instead.

Only we wouldn’t do that because we’re needed and we wouldn’t let people down. On account of being fabulous creatures, you see.

Also we might get fired.

So for both those reasons, and to be honest largely also because I’m wrecked after Christmas, instead of mounting some sort of Nollaig na mBan 24-hour, chocolate-fuelled uprising, I’m going to make some Nollaig na mBan resolutions to make the rest of my year a little less chaotic.