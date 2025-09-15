What do the President, Kim Kardashian and I have in common?

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

At least that’s what I told myself when I heard recently that Mariah Carey is refusing to age. I don’t need a global superstar to impress upon me the importance of refusing to get older. I’ve been watching other people get older for some time now, and I, like Mariah, refuse to have any part of it.

In spite of claims to the contrary, it looks like far less craic than people make out. Of course, it‘s much better than the alternative, as people are at pains to remind us, but that’s a bar set low. And being endlessly grateful for a healthy life and refusing to get older are not mutually exclusive.

So, when I heard what the Queen of Christmas thought about the whole ageing thing, I put it down to great minds thinking alike and had a little warble to myself while hanging out the washing.

A few days later, as I precariously teetered from the bus to The Irish Times offices in extremely uncomfortable but also fabulous stilettos, runners in the backpack, I resisted the urge to change into my flats. Yes, I could have been there in half the time, and with some feeling still in my toes. But also, that sounds like the sort of choice someone who’s okay with getting older might make.

So, I took a deep breath, braved the cracked pavements and dodgy looking kerbs, and thought ‘what would Mariah do?’

And life continued as normal in Tara Street. Until, that is, my phone started pinging repeatedly with urgent updates, some from journalists at rival publications, and even the odd phone call from the radio.

It had happened again. There was a would-be bandwagon hopper in our midst.

When I say in our midst, strictly speaking I don’t move in all of the same circles as this person. The Kardashians are probably best known for having names that start with a K, being incredibly good looking, and having an impressive social media presence.

So a lot like me, I suppose, albeit Jen starts with a J.

But also, we’re quite different. And so I never anticipated that one day, Kim Kardashian and I might take a similar stance on educational issues.

Yes, you’ve guessed it, just like me, she doesn’t believe in homework.

“Kids are in school for eight hours a day. When they come home, they need to also do sports, have a life, spend time with their family. I think that homework should be left for in school”, Kardashian said.

She is, of course, dead right.

But also, you heard it here first.

We are back at school. The welcome relief of routine and structure has flooded the homes of schoolchildren across the country. No longer are small children spotted running feral in urban green areas at all hours, as a palpable contempt for all things reasonable-bedtimes hangs in the air. Instead, once again, they can be seen each morning, strolling hand in hand with parents and childminders, off to school, some with bags almost as big as they are, dressed in formal shirts, skirts, trousers, hard shoes. And a tie. Just as the good Lord intended.

And then as the good Lord must also have stipulated somewhere else, because there can be no other rational reason for it, those same little kids, having spent the day dressed in 1985 office attire, instead of chilling or playing for the evening as would be surely far better for them, pick up where they left off in school and continue to work at home. Similar to a practice we would absolutely recommend to adults after a day in the workplace. Oh, wait ...

Long time readers of this column will know that the evidence to support homework for primary schoolchildren is close to non-existent. But tradition keeps us going. And, while there may be some academic advantages to homework at secondary school, there is still the question of ‘is this all we want for our children?’

Are we instilling unhealthy work, rest and play habits in them?

Do we really care about children’s holistic development?

What about the families where parental literacy and numeracy difficulties cause embarrassment and create large challenges at homework time?

Or the children with additional needs who are already exhausted by the demands of the day?

What about fun and time for movement?

One of my primary schoolchildren’s friends, asked me recently, “aren’t you trying to get rid of homework, Jen?”

“Me, the President, and Kim Kardashian.” I replied. The holy homework trinity.

And so for all the girls and boys out there lumbered with this, I implore, “won’t someone please think of the children?”

Seriously.