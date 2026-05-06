HSE to introduce recruitment, spending controls as deficit for first quarter hits €250m

HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor told her senior management team in a memo that the organisation was now 'significantly over-budget'. Photograph: Alan Betson

The HSE is to introduce new controls on recruitment and spending in the health service after recording a €250 million deficit in the first quarter of the year.

HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor told her senior management team in a memo on Tuesday that the organisation was now “significantly over budget”. She said the financial position of the health service had “significantly worsened” over recent weeks.

Figures indicate the level of overspending recorded accelerated in March.

O’Connor said corrective measures introduced earlier in the year had not delivered the improvements required and additional measures were now being put in place.

“This is a serious position, and one we can and must address through the year,” O’Connor said.

She said new controls being put in place would focus on “discretionary spend, on the use of agency staff and on recruitment”.

“Recruitment can only take place to approved and affordable positions and only after approval by the regional executive officer or those authorised to approve posts at the centre [of the HSE]. Decisions affecting clinical services will continue to be made through normal clinical and operational governance, with patient safety as the paramount consideration.”

O’Connor said the purpose of the new measures was to ensure that as the year progressed, “we can avoid taking decisions which would affect the services we provide”.

Three regions in the HSE – Dublin and Midlands, Dublin and South East, and the South West – have been placed by O’Connor into what is known as tier-three escalation, which involves greater levels of monitoring and controls on spending.

Other regions have been placed in the less onerous tier-one escalation.

The HSE chief executive said in the first two months of the year it had recorded a deficit of €146 million. However, by the end of March this had risen to €250 million.

“The HSE must operate within the annual funded level as set out in the National Service Plan 2026,” she said.

O’Connor said that although the work of staff across the system to deliver care, often under sustained pressure, was fully recognised and highly valued, “at the same time, we are entrusted with significant public funds and we are accountable for their proper use”.

“Acting decisively when the financial position requires it is part of that accountability. The measures I have set out and the levels of escalation applied should not be read as a judgment on the work of staff in any particular region. They are a structured response to a financial control challenge that has emerged across multiple regions in 2026.

“The objective for the remainder of the year is to deliver significant and sustained improvement in the financial position and to restore the HSE to a sustainable financial footing. The [HSE] board is fully informed on the position and on the action being taken, and I will continue to update the board, the Minister and the Minister of State as the year progresses,” she said.

The Irish Times understands that O’Connor has told the HSE region covering Dublin and the South East that a pause on recruitment will apply across all non-frontline, non-critical posts.

She said exceptions would only be sanctioned on a documented business case approved at regional executive officer level.

She told the HSE Dublin South East region that it had recorded a €37 million deficit in the first quarter - equivalent to 5.7 per cent.

“A variance of this scale, taken together with the composition of the overspend and the insufficiency of the corrective measures advanced to date, is, in my judgment, a material departure from the financial performance expected of the region under the National Service Plan 2026 and your 2026 performance agreement.”

The HSE Dublin South East region is one of three that have now been placed in tier-three escalation.

O’Connor said in a letter to senior management in the area that this escalation “reflects a loss of confidence in the existing financial controls operating within the region and the need to put strengthened controls in place as a priority”.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, criticised the HSE’s memo, describing it as a “precursor to an embargo”.

“They have noted that clinical posts will be exempt for the moment, but we have to again say that we heard this before,” she said. “If the HSE are over budget in certain locations, we must ensure that staffing is not the first place they go.”

Ní Sheaghdha said this is the point the union consistently makes, that it goes “from year to year with a budget that is too small”.

“If the only leeway they have is curtailment of services, that’s the wrong model. We need multi-annual budgeting. We need to know exactly how many staff we’re going to employ, but if this stop-start recruitment keeps going, it is exactly what will force nurses and midwives to emigrate.

“They do not want to work in a system that has a stop-start approach. They want to work in a system that protects the numbers who are needed to work and provide safe care.”