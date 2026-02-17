All Rotunda options under consideration, says Minister after rejection of extension plan

Architects' illustration of the proposed development at The Rotunda Hospital, on the west side of Parnell Square in Dublin

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has said she “will be considering everything” with regard to options for the Rotunda Hospital.

Carroll MacNeill was responding to a decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála to reject plans for a €100 million extension of the Rotunda Hospital intended to care for critically ill women and infants. It decided the four-storey critical care building would cause irreparable damage to the character of Parnell Square.

Planning permission was originally granted by Dublin City Council in late July 2025, but was appealed to An Coimisiún Pleanála by two third parties.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, the Minister said the extension for the Rotunda was a critical piece of infrastructure and she was very disappointed about the decision by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Carroll MacNeill said she would be meeting the master of the Rotunda in two weeks to consider their options. When asked whether she would support a judicial review, she said “I will be considering everything”.

However, a judicial review could take “a very long time”, and this was one of the faults of the planning system, she said.

Her concern was the delivery of a unit to care for critically ill young children. “The Rotunda is an incredible hospital, we all want this critical infrastructure to go ahead,” she said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week last weekend, the master of the Rotunda, Prof Sean Daly said he believed the Rotunda hospital “should stay where it is”. In 2015, the Government announced it was putting in place a plan for the Rotunda to relocate to Connolly Hospital. However, Daly said he did not believe “it will ever happen”.

Carroll MacNeill agreed that the Rotunda should remain where it was given its proximity to the Mater Hospital, as it was protected by a “blue-light corridor”, or a designated emergency route between the facilities. “The Rotunda works well with the Mater,” she said.

The Minister said there would need to be a strong reason to deviate from the expansion plans for the Rotunda, and the only decision that should be made, should be based on patient safety. Clinical needs were more important than the heritage aspect, and the public benefit was best served by the planned expansion, which would meet the needs of the people of Dublin.

“We have to protect the past, but look to the future.”

Carroll MacNeill said every option had to be examined.