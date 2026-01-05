Infant formula sold in Irish supermarkets recalled by Nestlé over food poisoning concerns

Affected Nestlé products include 800g packs of SMA’s powered First Infant Milk, Advanced First Infant Milk, Advanced Follow-on Milk, Comfort, Gold Prem 2 and Little Steps. Photograph: Bloomberg

Batches of a popular infant formula have been recalled over fears they could cause food poisoning.

Nestlé is recalling specific batches of several of its SMA range of infant formulas and follow-on drinks due to the “potential presence” of cereulide.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said cereulide was a toxin produced by bacteria that could cause nausea and severe vomiting.

While no cases of illness have yet been reported, the FSAI said parents, guardians and caregivers should check if they had any recalled products at home and should not feed them to children.

The affected products include 800g packs of SMA’s powdered First Infant Milk, Advanced First Infant Milk, Advanced Follow-on Milk, Comfort, Gold Prem 2 and Little Steps.

Some 200ml bottles of prepared First Infant Milk formula and 400g packs of Alfamino are also recalled.

Expiry dates on the affected products range from October 2026 to November 2027. Details of all products and batch codes are on the FSAI website.

The FSAI said cereulide toxin was extremely heat resistant so making up formulas with hot water would not remove it.

If a contaminated batch is consumed, symptoms of illness can appear within five hours and sickness usually lasts six to 24 hours.

Anyone who has concerns about a child who may have been fed any of the recalled products is advised to contact a health professional.

Nestlé meanwhile is asking customers who have bought any of the recalled batches to get in contact through its online customer service form, sharing a photo of the product and batch code.

The ten digit codes, which all start with 5, can be found on the base of the tin or box of powdered formulas and on the side or top of the container for ready-to-feed formulas.

Customers can also call Nestlé directly on 1800 931 832.

[ Dr Pat O’Mahony obituary: Vet who played key role in rebuilding Ireland’s reputation as a safe food producerOpens in new window ]