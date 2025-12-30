Vigilance urged as hospitals ‘very busy’ with respiratory illnesses

The HSE is urging the public to ensure they are up to date with vaccination. Photograph: Getty

Hospitals throughout the country remain “very busy” with 677 people hospitalised with a respiratory illness, the Health Service Executive has said.

There were 2,321 new respiratory illness cases notified over the past week, which includes flu, Covid-19 and RSV.

The HSE said while there are signs flu levels may have peaked with 1,777 cases reported last week, down from 3,547 the week before, reporting of respiratory illness levels over the Christmas period can be affected. People may postpone visiting the doctor or seeking tests over the festive break.

It has warned the public to remain vigilant, as levels of flu and other respiratory illnesses are expected to increase over the New Year period.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer of the HSE, said it expects pressure to build going into the New Year period and early January, which is traditionally the busiest time of the year for the health services.

“We would urge people to continue to follow the public health advice, staying at home when sick where possible, ensuring you are up to date with vaccination, and considering alternative healthcare services for treatment, such as GP, GP out of hours, injury units and pharmacies where appropriate,” he said.

“But please be assured if patients are very sick and in an emergency situation, they should attend their nearest emergency department, which are always available. The sickest patients are seen first, people with less severe injuries and symptoms may have to wait to be seen.”