Pharmacy sector to receive additional €75m under new agreement with State

A role will be developed for community pharmacy in supporting public health measures, including targeting improved uptake of the BowelScreen Service.

The pharmacy sector will receive an additional €75 million investment over the next two years, under a new agreement between the profession and the State to expand and modernise services.

The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has long called for a new agreement with the Government, stating its members’ costs have increased and revenue has declined.

Announcing the beginning of talks in May last, the IPU said discussions would focus on reviewing pharmacy fees, reducing administrative burdens and supporting digitalisation.

In an update on Friday, Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill announced the “successful conclusion” of these talks.

The Department of Health said the agreement, which will be implemented on a phased basis, supports commitments to expand pharmacy services, providing new investment in the sector, supporting value for money and modernisation and digital reform.

Under the agreement, the ‘common conditions service’ will be established, in which pharmacists will be able to prescribe medication for a number of common conditions. A new unused medicines return service will be established and a role will be developed for community pharmacy in supporting public health measures, including targeting improved uptake of the BowelScreen Service.

The new agreement will be supported by a new €25 million investment in community pharmacy this year and €50 million in 2026, the department said.

Ms Carroll MacNeill said the agreement “marks a new chapter for community pharmacy in Ireland”.

“I extend my sincere thanks to the Irish Pharmacy Union for their collaborative approach to these negotiations. The IPU has been a strong advocate for the profession, and this agreement demonstrates what can be achieved when we work together in partnership,” she said.

“Community pharmacists are among the most trusted and accessible healthcare professionals. I have set out my ambition to see the role of community pharmacists grow and expand to support patients and build capacity in our health services. This agreement provides the structure and pathway towards delivering this ambition over the years ahead,” she said.