Judge expresses concern that sunbeds are still allowed for adults amid illegal use by person under 18

Two prosecutions for sales of the use of sunbeds to minors were taken by the HSE in 2024.

A judge has stated that it is a pity that there is not a ban on sunbed operators facilitating sunbed sessions for adults.

At Ennis District Court, Judge Alec Gabbett made his comment on Friday after a Shannon based sunbed business, Solcraft Ltd, entered a guilty plea to selling the use of a sunbed at a sunbed premises, Cosmopoli Tan in Shannon, to a person under the age of 18.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is bringing the rare prosecution under Section 4 of the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014 where only two such HSE prosecutions for the sale of sun-bed sessions to minors were recorded in 2024.

Solcraft Ltd of Dun Na Ri, Shannon has pleaded guilty to the offence taking place at Cosmopoli Tan at Unit 7, Block E, Bru Na Sionna, Shannon on November 26th 2024.

READ MORE

Acting as agent in the case on behalf of solicitor, John Casey, solicitor, Stiofan Fitzpatrick told the court there is a guilty plea in the case by Solcraft Ltd.

Judge Gabbett told the court on Friday that sunbed operators can’t facilitate providing a sunbed session to children.

He said: “That is a very good thing. It is a pity that this doesn’t apply to adults as well.”

Solicitor for the HSE, Michelle Cronin said: “I wouldn’t disagree with you judge.”

Judge Gabbett said “To be frank now, there were prosecutions by the HSE for smoking (in the workplace) but this is the same thing. It is probably more dangerous.”

Ms Cronin said: “It is a concern to us that there is an increase in the amount of sunbeds available.”

The HSE was prosecuting three parties for the same offence in the case and Ms Cronin of Comyn Kelleher Tobin Solicitors said that the HSE was withdrawing the prosecutions against Przemyslaw Szczupak of Cosmopoli Tan and Munique Comargo of Cregaun, Ennis.

Asked on the level of enforcement activity under the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act, a spokesman for the HSE said on Friday: “In 2024, ten fixed payment notices were served and four prosecutions taken by the National Environmental Health Service under the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014.

He said: “Two of the prosecutions were for sales to minors and both were upheld by the court.”

He added: “In 2023, seventeen fixed payment notices were served, and four prosecutions taken by the National Environmental Health Service (NEHS) under the Public Health (Sunbeds) Act 2014. Two of the prosecutions were for sales to minors and one was upheld by the Court.

Judge Gabbett adjourned the case for sentence to June 20th at Ennis District Court.