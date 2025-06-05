Admissions to Portlaoise nursing home halted due to ‘significant concerns’

RTÉ Investigates sent an undercover reporter to investigate conditions in the nursing homes. Image: RTÉ

Admissions to one of two nursing homes facing allegations of abuse and neglect were halted earlier this year by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) due to “significant concerns”.

The Residence, Portlaoise, featured alongside Beneavin Manor in Glasnevin, north Dublin, in an RTÉ Investigates programme showing instances of alleged abuse and neglect of frail, elderly residents.

The programme includes older people allegedly being manhandled, “forced” down into chairs, being left in incontinence pads for so long their clothes were soaked, and being ignored when they pleaded for help to go to the toilet.

The centres are operated by Emeis, previously known as Orpea, the largest provider of private nursing home beds in the State.

Following the RTÉ broadcast on Wednesday night, Hiqa has said it identified several “significant concerns” through previous inspections of the services and, as part of escalatory action, it stopped admissions to the Residence, Portlaoise.

The health and safety watchdog halted admissions after an inspection in February, a spokeswoman said. This condition came into effect in April following a notice period.

Such “restrictive conditions” are implemented when there is persistent noncompliance with the regulations or where there is risk to residents’ safety, it said.

Overall, the centre was found to be non-compliant with 10 regulations following the February inspection.

It found staff were not appropriately trained to deliver effective and safe care and were not appropriately supervised, which was noted as being a repeated noncompliance.

While most centres can expect one or two inspections each year, Hiqa said it carries out more inspections at centres where there are concerns or where there is repeated noncompliance.

The Residence, Portlaoise, had three inspections last year and one in February.

Beneavin Manor was also among the 36 nursing homes to receive three or more inspections in response to persistent noncompliance.

Other enforcement steps available to Hiqa include cancelling the registration of a centre. However, it noted such action can cause “significant upset and distress” to residents and their families.

Following 840 inspections in total last year, the authority either refused to renew registration or cancelled the registration of 10 nursing homes.

Hiqa said it was conscious the RTÉ Investigates programme is “very distressing viewing” for nursing home residents, their families and friends.

It said further inspection reports on both of the centres are being finalised and will be published in the coming weeks.

“However, we are very concerned about the practices described in the programme and we have engaged directly with those responsible for the operation of the nursing homes,” it said.

Hiqa said it will be taking necessary actions with Emeis to ensure safe and effective care for all residents.

The Minister for Older People Kieran O’Donnell has said he met Hiqa on Wednesday because of the “urgency” of the situation exposed in the “extremely distressing” RTÉ programme.

“Furthermore I’ve asked Hiqa to come back to me on the work they’re doing in terms of the intensive engagement with the two nursing homes over the next week. And I’ve asked them to do an overview of the Emeis group itself in terms of all the nursing homes, in terms of the regulation and enforcement process,” he said.

Mr O’Donnell pointed out that in the Programme for Government there was a commitment to provide more public nursing home beds. “That’s something that I am very committed to. But there will always be public and private (nursing homes), so it is about regulation.”

The Minister said he wanted to see inspections happening more frequently and faster responses to protected disclosures. “What I want to see now is a redoubling of efforts by Hiqa to deal with these two nursing homes. And ultimately it’s absolutely critical that older people can live in a safe environment.”

The chairperson of Safeguarding Ireland, Patricia Rickard-Clarke has repeated a call on the Government to establish of an interdepartmental interagency working group to implement the recommendations of the Law Reform Commission’s report from April 2024. This set out policy changes that needed to be made to implement safeguarding legislation.

“I am very disturbed and very distressed and very, very angry about this,” she told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

“We’re 20 years after Leas Cross. We have gone backwards, I think,” she said, referring to the 2005 closure of the Dublin nursing home after revelations about the mistreatment of patients.l

She said that Hiqa has questions to answer, but “one of the limitations it has is that it doesn’t have the function of taking individual complaints or concerns. It looks at systemic issues, and it goes in on an irregular basis, and also there was a delay in responding to a particular request (by a whistleblower)”.

“We need what Safeguarding Ireland has recommended, which is the establishment of an independent adult safeguarding authority which will have functions and roles in relation to adult safeguarding to protect people from abuse. It would have the function of receiving reports of suspected abuse or actual abuse and it would have the statutory function of responding to those abuses.”

The CEO of The Alliance, a trade association for the nursing home sector in Ireland, Shane Scanlan, said he was “utterly shocked and appalled” by the RTÉ exposé.

“As a nurse myself and the director of nursing for over 10 years, you just really feel for the residents and families that have been affected by this,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Mr Scanlon paid tribute to nurse Claire Doyle who was the “whistleblower” who approached RTÉ and made protected disclosures. “

“I’d be calling for an immediate, independent, root and branch review of how Hiqa carries out their inspections and their methodology,” he said.

Sean Moynihan of Alone has said that Ireland was “walking into the privatisation of nursing homes” where economics seemed to be more important than the actual rights of the older person and the healthcare of older people.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr Moynihan said the RTÉ exposé had been a “very visible shock” of how older people are treated.

“International research from many countries shows that privatisation of care leads to poorer outcomes. We have done that because we don’t have a policy and ultimately the companies that are running it are big multinational companies that control thousands and they have become more and more powerful within our system.”